×

Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Ahead of AFM

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Element, Herself Film Productions, Screen Ireland, BBC, BFI

Cornerstone Films has closed the first deals for Phyllida Lloyd’s female-driven drama “Herself.” The film stars Irish actor Clare Dunne, who is known for her theater work, including Lloyd’s all-female stage version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.”

Dunne plays Sandra, a young single mother struggling to provide her two young daughters with a safe, happy home to grow up in. When it becomes clear that there are no other options, she decides to build it herself from scratch. At the same time, she must escape the grip of her possessive ex-partner and keep him away from her and her girls.

Dunne stars alongside Harriet Walter (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”).

Cornerstone Films has closed deals with Youplanet Caramel (Spain), BIM (Italy), Longride (Japan), Lusomundo (Portugal), Forum (Israel) and Italia (Middle East).

Shot on location in Ireland, “Herself” is currently in post-production in London. Element Distribution will be releasing the film in Ireland and Picturehouse Entertainment in the U.K.

The film was co-developed by “The Favourite” producer Element Pictures and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s shingle, Merman. It is produced by Horgan and Element’s Ed Guiney and Rory Gilmartin, and backed by Screen Ireland, BBC Films and the BFI.

The first image from the movie was released Monday. Cornerstone has worldwide sales on “Herself,” and will have the first footage for buyers at AFM.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s

    Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Ahead of AFM

    Cornerstone Films has closed the first deals for Phyllida Lloyd’s female-driven drama “Herself.” The film stars Irish actor Clare Dunne, who is known for her theater work, including Lloyd’s all-female stage version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.” Dunne plays Sandra, a young single mother struggling to provide her two young daughters with a safe, happy home [...]

  • Andrea Riseborough Nancy

    Andrea Riseborough Boards Supernatural Thriller 'Geechee' for AGC Studios

    Andrea Riseborough will star in the supernatural thriller “Geechee” for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, which will finance and produce. Ford announced the deal Monday, two days ahead of the opening of the American Film Market in Santa Monica. AGC will sell international rights at AFM. CAA Media Finance is co-representing domestic rights. “Geechee” will be the feature [...]

  • Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim

    ‘Dunkirk’ Star Fionn Whitehead Joins Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent in ‘The Duke’

    “Dunkirk” star Fionn Whitehead has signed on for art heist movie “The Duke” and will appear alongside Oscar winners Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. The Roger Michell (“Notting Hill”) film was written by Richard Bean (“One Man, Two Guvnors”) and Clive Coleman and is based on a true story. It follows a 60 year-old London [...]

  • About Endlessness

    Magnolia Buys Roy Andersson's 'About Endlessness' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to “About Endlessness” following its best director win at this year’s Venice International Film Festival. It reunites the company with Swedish filmmaker Roy Andersson, who previously directed Magnolia’s 2015 release “A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence.” The indie studio is planning a 2020 theatrical bow for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad