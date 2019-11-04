Cornerstone Closes Deals On Phyllida Lloyd’s ‘Herself’ Ahead of AFM

Cornerstone Films has closed the first deals for Phyllida Lloyd’s female-driven drama “Herself.” The film stars Irish actor Clare Dunne, who is known for her theater work, including Lloyd’s all-female stage version of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV.”

Dunne plays Sandra, a young single mother struggling to provide her two young daughters with a safe, happy home to grow up in. When it becomes clear that there are no other options, she decides to build it herself from scratch. At the same time, she must escape the grip of her possessive ex-partner and keep him away from her and her girls.

Dunne stars alongside Harriet Walter (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) and Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”).

Cornerstone Films has closed deals with Youplanet Caramel (Spain), BIM (Italy), Longride (Japan), Lusomundo (Portugal), Forum (Israel) and Italia (Middle East).

Shot on location in Ireland, “Herself” is currently in post-production in London. Element Distribution will be releasing the film in Ireland and Picturehouse Entertainment in the U.K.

The film was co-developed by “The Favourite” producer Element Pictures and Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s shingle, Merman. It is produced by Horgan and Element’s Ed Guiney and Rory Gilmartin, and backed by Screen Ireland, BBC Films and the BFI.

The first image from the movie was released Monday. Cornerstone has worldwide sales on “Herself,” and will have the first footage for buyers at AFM.