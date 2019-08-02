×

Phil Lord and Chris Miller Sign First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phil Lord Chris Miller
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

The pair recently won the best animated movie Oscar for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which they produced. Additionally, the series originated by the duo, including “21 Jump Street,” “The LEGO Movie” and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” have grossed more than $3.3 billion at the global box office.

This marks the first overall feature deal for the team, which has purposefully remained independent producers on the film side. With the expansion of their Lord Miller production banner, including the addition of Aditya Sood as president of film and an expansive five-year overall television deal with Sony Pictures Television, a first-look deal on the features side was a logical next step.

“Universal has a history of breaking new ground and championing unexpected voices, so for us it’s a very welcoming environment to make bold, original films that push the medium forward,” said Lord and Miller in a statement. “We also feel a deep obligation to leave something behind for future generations of studio executives to reboot. We’re very grateful to Donna [Langley], Peter [Cramer] and the entire Universal team for inviting us to partner with them in reaching that goal.”

Related

Under the new deal, Lord Miller will develop features in both comedy and drama based on original content, existing IP and other media formats with an emphasis on championing fresh voices. Sood will lead Lord Miller’s motion picture group, which includes longtime film executives Will Allegra and Rebecca Karch, who serve as senior vice president and vice president, respectively.

“In this competitive landscape, our ongoing ambition is to partner with visionary filmmakers who have true authorship and a voice that is unmistakable,” said Universal chairman Donna Langley. “Phil and Chris speak to the culture and have brought their singular, original perspective to every project they’ve touched. We are thrilled to collaborate with them and welcome them to the Universal family.”

Lord Miller has several projects in various stages of development, including Fox’s “Artemis” based on the novel by Andy Weir and the live-action tentpole “The Last Human” for Sony, both of which the pair will direct.

Lord Miller’s deal was brokered by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

More Film

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Heading for $57 Million Opening Weekend

    Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are showing solid drawing power as “Hobbs & Shaw” heads for about $57 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. That’s slightly below forecasts, which had been in the $60 million range for the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious universe, which has generated [...]

  • Jim Carrey Sonic

    Jim Carrey Responds to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Backlash and Character Redesign

    Jim Carrey has finally responded to criticism surrounding his forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, the opening of which was pushed back three months after fans mocked the design of the title character. “Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews. Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the [...]

  • Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

  • Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka

    Netflix International Film Executive Funa Maduka to Leave Streamer

    Funa Maduka, Netflix’s director of international original films and acquisitions, is to leave the streaming giant Friday, Variety has confirmed. Her acquisitions included films that brought the company early awards recognition, such Houda Benyamina’s “Divines,” a Cannes Camera d’Or winner and Golden Globes nominee, and Ildiko Enyedi’s “On Body and Soul,” a Golden Bear winner [...]

  • Lee Pace Big Ticket Podcast

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green's Aerial Work Led to Gigs on Clint Eastwood Movies

    Cinematographer Jack N. Green is proof that nice guys sometimes finish first — even in Hollywood. Born in 1939, the San Francisco native traveled a long-rising arc in his career, which includes distinguished stints shooting aerial sequences for documentaries and some of the most iconic films of the 1960s, eventually becoming director of photography on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad