‘American Factory,’ ‘Apollo 11’ Receive PGA Documentary Nominations

The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Documentary Motion Picture awards.

“Advocate,” “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Cave,” “For Sama,” “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation” were nominated. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18 at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium.

The PGA said Tuesday that the films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility. “Apollo 11,” which details the 1969 voyage to the Moon and was handled by Neon, is the top domestic performer among documentaries released this year with $9 million since its March opening.

“For Sama,” directed by Waad Al-Khateab and Edward Watts, had its world premiere at the SXSW Festival and won the documentary feature competition’s grand jury and audience awards.

Except for “The Cave,” the other six PGA nominees are finalists for the International Documentary Assocation’s top award, to be announced Dec. 7. “The Cave” profiles a female doctor who operates a makeshift hospital in a cave during the Syrian Civil War. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the people’s choice award for documentaries.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” won the PGA documentary award this year for Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, and Caryn Capotosto. “Free Solo” won the documentary Oscar on Feb. 24 for filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill.

The PGA will announce sports, children’s and short-form program nominees on Dec. 19. Nominees for feature films and television will be announced January 7, 2020.