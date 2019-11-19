×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘American Factory,’ ‘Apollo 11’ Receive PGA Documentary Nominations

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apollo 11
CREDIT: NASA/REX/Shutterstock

The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Documentary Motion Picture awards.

“Advocate,” “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Cave,” “For Sama,” “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation” were nominated. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18 at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium.

The PGA said Tuesday that the films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility. “Apollo 11,” which details the 1969 voyage to the Moon and was handled by Neon, is the top domestic performer among documentaries released this year with $9 million since its March opening.

“For Sama,” directed by Waad Al-Khateab and Edward Watts, had its world premiere at the SXSW Festival and won the documentary feature competition’s grand jury and audience awards.

Except for “The Cave,” the other six PGA nominees are finalists for the International Documentary Assocation’s top award, to be announced Dec. 7. “The Cave” profiles a female doctor who operates a makeshift hospital in a cave during the Syrian Civil War. The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the people’s choice award for documentaries.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor” won the PGA documentary award this year for Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, and Caryn Capotosto. “Free Solo” won the documentary Oscar on Feb. 24 for filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill.

The PGA will announce sports, children’s and short-form program nominees on Dec. 19. Nominees for feature films and television will be announced January 7, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Apollo 11

    'American Factory,' 'Apollo 11' Receive PGA Documentary Nominations

    The Producers Guild of America has unveiled the nominations for its 2020 Documentary Motion Picture awards. “Advocate,” “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “The Cave,” “For Sama,” “Honeyland” and “One Child Nation” were nominated. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18 at the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium. The PGA said Tuesday [...]

  • Awkwafina Taron Egerton Variety Actors on

    Taron Egerton and Awkwafina Share a Love for Elton John, ‘My Vag’ and Miss Piggy

    Awkwafina (“The Farewell”) and Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) sat down for a chat for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” For more, click here. Taron Egerton’s portrayal of Elton John in “Rocketman” is both extravagant and humanizing, as he reinterprets John’s classic songs to tell the iconic singer’s life story. In “The Farewell,” Awkwafina plays Billi, a [...]

  • Roman Polanski

    French Guild Moves Closer to Sanctions on Members Accused of Sexual Misconduct

    France’s authors, directors and producers guild has moved a step closer to imposing sanctions on any member under investigation for or guilty of a sexual offense – a process that could result in the suspension of controversial director Roman Polanski. The board of the ARP voted Monday evening in favor of the policy, which now [...]

  • Jumanji The Next Level

    Hollywood Banks on 'Star Wars,' 'Jumanji 2' for Big Box Office Finish

    When exhibitor Jeff Logan talks to friends and customers about upcoming movies, he’s sometimes greeted with a shrug. “I’ll tell them there’s a new ‘Terminator’ and they’ve brought back Arnold and Linda Hamilton, and they don’t seem too excited about that,” says Logan. “Or there’s another ‘Rambo,’ and they’ll go, ‘Geez, isn’t he getting old?’ [...]

  • Olivia Colman in the film THE

    'The Favourite' Reigns in Craft Categories of European Film Awards

    Tragicomedy “The Favourite” has walked away with four craft prizes – cinematography, editing, costume design, and hair and makeup – of the European Film Awards. The craft awards were decided by a jury drawn from various below-the-line professions. The 32nd European Film Awards will take place on Dec. 7 in Berlin. Robbie Ryan picked up [...]

  • Love You Forever

    'Love You Forever' Heads for Valentine's Day Release

    Hong Kong’s Edko Films has set a February 2020 release for upcoming romantic drama “Love You Forever.” The film is directed by Yao Tingting, who previously made another nostalgic romance “Yesterday Once More,” which went on to enjoy a $27 million global success in 2016. Edko’s Bill Kong is named as producer. The new film [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad