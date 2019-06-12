Peter Stormare to Direct, Produce, Star in ‘American Runestone’ for NENT Group’s Viaplay

Popular Swedish actor Peter Stormare (“The Blacklist,” “Swedish Dicks”) is set to direct, produce and star in “American Runestone,” a documentary series shedding light on the little-known role played by Viking explorers in the discovery of North America.

The series’s first two seasons have been commissioned by NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service. The starting point of the series is in 1898, when Swedish immigrant Olof Ohman claimed to have found a runestone in Minnesota, left by Viking explorers more than two centuries before Christopher Columbus arrived in North America.

“American Runestone” (working title) follows Stormare on a personal and often humorous journey through Minnesota to uncover the truth about the founding of America through meetings with scholars, sceptics and sensationalists.

Speaking to Variety, Stormare, who said “American Runestone” was a passion project for him. “The idea is not to rewrite history but to clarify it,” said Stormare, adding that the documentary will also explore the peaceful relationship between Vikings and Native Americans.

The actor said that stepping behind the camera to make a personal and meaningful series like “American Runestone” gives his “heart and soul some satisfaction.” The series will be for the most part unscripted and will follow the adventures of “two amateurs archaeologists who fall into a maze together with templars.”

“Making Nordic history is what NENT Group is all about – we operate the region’s leading streaming service and launch at least 20 originals every year,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Viaplay CEO. “It’s fitting that Peter Stormare, one of Sweden’s most charismatic global exports, will tell this fascinating story of Scandinavians in America, which will be a compelling addition to Viaplay’s fast-growing documentary offering,” added Mejlhede Andersen.

“American Runestone” is produced by Stormare, Nina Lund and Glenn Lund through Stormare’s production company Viking Brothers. The first season of the series comprises of six episodes.

NENT Group’s original documentaries include “Swedish Sin,” “Four Hands Menu,” “Superswede” and “Couple Thinkers.”