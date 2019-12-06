×
Peter Sarsgaard Joins Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

Peter Sarsgaard The Batman
CREDIT: FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Peter Sarsgaard is joining Robert Pattinson in Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” in an undisclosed role.

The Batman” director Matt Reeves tweeted the news on Friday, sharing a gif of Sarsgaard accompanied by a bat emoji.

Pattinson is starring as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The movie also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon and Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred. A major role that remains unfilled is Harvey Dent, the district attorney who becomes the villain Two-Face.

Sarsgaard first starred in “Dead Man Walking” in 1995 and broke out in 1999’s “Boys Don’t Cry” and in 2003’s “Shattered Glass.” He starred opposite Ryan Reynolds as Hector Hammond in “Green Lantern” and has credits on “Lovelace,” Kelly Reichardt’s “Night Moves,” Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine,” “Black Mass” and “The Magnificent Seven.” He recently starred in Hulu’s “The Looming Tower.”

Warner Bros. is set to open “The Batman” on June 25, 2021, and has started shooting in the U.K. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ben Affleck would not return as Batman and was no longer involved in any capacity. In May, Variety reported that Pattinson was the frontrunner to replace Affleck. Wright and Kravitz became the next cast members to be announced during the fall.

