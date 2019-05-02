×
Chewbecca Actor Peter Mayhew From ‘Star Wars’ Dies at 74

Peter Mayhew
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Star Wars” actor Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbecca in the original trilogy, died on Tuesday, his family announced on his Twitter. He was 74.

He died at his North Texas home surrounded by his family, read the Twitter statement.

He was discovered by producer Charles H. Schneer while working as a hospital attendant in London, and cast in Ray Harryhausen’s “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger.” The next year, he was cast as Chewbacca, the 200-year-old Wookiee.

Peter Mayhew Star Wars
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mayhew went on to appear in “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” “Revenge of the Sith,” “The Force Awakens” and “The Star Wars Holiday Special.” He was active on the “Star Wars” convention circuit and wrote two books, “Growing Up Giant” and “My Favorite Giant.”

His height was not due to gigantism, but he measured 7 feet 3 inches at his highest. George Lucas originally had his eye on bodybuilder George Prowse, but Prowse decided to play Darth Vader instead and Lucas went with the even taller Mayhew.

On TV, he made guest appearances on “Donny & Marie,” “The Muppet Show” and “Glee.” He seldom played roles outside of Chewbacca, outside of “Dark Towers,” on which he played the Tall Knight and horror movie “The Terror,” in which he played the Mechanic.

