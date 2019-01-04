×

Film News Roundup: Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Set for Jan. 21 Screenings

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: © IWM

In today’s film news roundup, Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” is getting another day of screenings, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” opens in Australia and the AARP announces its film nominations.

NEW SHOWINGS

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have set a Jan. 21 release date for a third showing of Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old.”

The film will be screened at more than 1,000 locations in order to take advantage of the MLK holiday weekend. The announcement was made Thursday by Jeffrey Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” debuted in North America at 1,122 locations on Dec. 17 and took in $2.3 million. It grossed $3.4 million at 1,007 sites on Dec. 27, setting a record for a U.S. cinema event. Fathom specializes in event cinema and is jointly owned by AMC, Cinemark and Regal.

Jackson began developing the project in 2014,  using the voices of 120 British soldiers who were recorded in the 1960s, and colorized actual footage from World War I. The film, which aired in the U.K. on the Armistice Day centennial, was commissioned by 14-18 Now, the U.K. arts program for the First World War centenary, and the Imperial War Museum, in association with the BBC.

Related

BOX OFFICE

Universal Pictures is reporting a strong $1.5 million at 266 sites from the first day of Australian release of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The animated film, the third in the franchise, rolled out in Australis and New Zealand on Thursday to take advantage of the peak summer holiday season. Universal said “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” scored the third-biggest animation opening day of all time for Australia and the second-biggest January opening day ever. The New Zealand opening was $173,466 at 90 sites for the second-biggest January opening day.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will release in 48 international markets ahead of its Feb. 22 release date in the U.S., including Brazil, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. & Ireland, France and Germany.

CASTINGS

Paula Lindberg, Andy Kindler, J. Elvis Winstein, Esther Ku, Allie Mills, Orson Bean, Heather Mattarazzo and musician Fiend will star in the comedy “The Fiddling Horse.”

“The Fiddling Horse” is produced by FortyFPS Productions and MK Ultra Productions. C.J. Wallis directing.

Lindberg will play a woman who inherits a racehorse, and in an attempt to elevate her failing status within her high society circle teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey to secretly execute a long con to cash in on the monetary and social winnings at the racetrack. Kindler will star as the ex-celebrity jockey.

AARP MOVIES

AARP has announced “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Green Book” and “Roma” contending in its Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups awards.

The awards will be announced on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Martin Short hosting.

Best Actress nominees are Sandra Bullock for “Bird Box,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Viola Davis for “Widows,”  Nicole Kidman for “Destroyer” and Julia Roberts for “Ben Is Back.” In the Best Actor category, nominees include Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Hugh Jackman for “The Front Runner,” Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book,”  Robert Redford for “The Old Man & the Gun” and John C. Reilly for “Stan & Ollie.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Film

  • 'The Vanishing' Review

    Film Review: 'The Vanishing'

    In December 1900, authorities investigating a darkened lighthouse off Scotland’s west coast found all three men employed there missing, with no sign of struggle or any other explanation emerging. Their disappearance became known as “The Flannan Isle Mystery,” inspiring a famous poem by Wilfrid Wilson Gibson—as well as more recent artistic interpretations in various media, [...]

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • brian garfield dead

    Brian Garfield, Author of 'Death Wish,' Dies at 79

    Brian Garfield, an author best known for his novel “Death Wish” which spawned a popular movie franchise of the same name, died Dec. 29 at his home in Pasadena, Variety has confirmed. He was 79. After his birth to parents Frances O’Brien and George Garfield, Garfield grew up in Arizona where he wrote his first novel “Range Justice” at [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'The Notebook' to Become a Broadway Musical

    So it’s not gonna be easy, it’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. On Broadway. Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel-turned-hit film “The Notebook” is headed to Broadway as a musical with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in [...]

  • Polly Bennett Rami Malek choreography bohemian

    How Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali Mastered Music for the Screen

    More than a half-century ago, there was a public outcry when Marni Nixon’s singing voice was dubbed for Audrey Hepburn’s in George Cukor’s 1964 “My Fair Lady” film, in lieu of casting a powerhouse singer-actress such as Julie Andrews, the originator of the role on Broadway. These days, film and music fans have largely come [...]

  • Awkwafina Variety Portrait

    Awkwafina Joins Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in 'Jumanji' Sequel

    Awkwafina, who had a breakout year with scene-stealing work in “Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” is in talks to join the “Jumanji” sequel, sources confirmed to Variety. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all expected to return, with Jake Kasdan coming back as director. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad