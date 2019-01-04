Film News Roundup: Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Set for Jan. 21 Screenings

In today’s film news roundup, Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old” is getting another day of screenings, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” opens in Australia and the AARP announces its film nominations.

NEW SHOWINGS

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. have set a Jan. 21 release date for a third showing of Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old.”

The film will be screened at more than 1,000 locations in order to take advantage of the MLK holiday weekend. The announcement was made Thursday by Jeffrey Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” debuted in North America at 1,122 locations on Dec. 17 and took in $2.3 million. It grossed $3.4 million at 1,007 sites on Dec. 27, setting a record for a U.S. cinema event. Fathom specializes in event cinema and is jointly owned by AMC, Cinemark and Regal.

Jackson began developing the project in 2014, using the voices of 120 British soldiers who were recorded in the 1960s, and colorized actual footage from World War I. The film, which aired in the U.K. on the Armistice Day centennial, was commissioned by 14-18 Now, the U.K. arts program for the First World War centenary, and the Imperial War Museum, in association with the BBC.

BOX OFFICE

Universal Pictures is reporting a strong $1.5 million at 266 sites from the first day of Australian release of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

The animated film, the third in the franchise, rolled out in Australis and New Zealand on Thursday to take advantage of the peak summer holiday season. Universal said “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” scored the third-biggest animation opening day of all time for Australia and the second-biggest January opening day ever. The New Zealand opening was $173,466 at 90 sites for the second-biggest January opening day.

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will release in 48 international markets ahead of its Feb. 22 release date in the U.S., including Brazil, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. & Ireland, France and Germany.

CASTINGS

Paula Lindberg, Andy Kindler, J. Elvis Winstein, Esther Ku, Allie Mills, Orson Bean, Heather Mattarazzo and musician Fiend will star in the comedy “The Fiddling Horse.”

“The Fiddling Horse” is produced by FortyFPS Productions and MK Ultra Productions. C.J. Wallis directing.

Lindberg will play a woman who inherits a racehorse, and in an attempt to elevate her failing status within her high society circle teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey to secretly execute a long con to cash in on the monetary and social winnings at the racetrack. Kindler will star as the ex-celebrity jockey.

AARP MOVIES

AARP has announced “A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Green Book” and “Roma” contending in its Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups awards.

The awards will be announced on Feb. 4 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., with Martin Short hosting.

Best Actress nominees are Sandra Bullock for “Bird Box,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Viola Davis for “Widows,” Nicole Kidman for “Destroyer” and Julia Roberts for “Ben Is Back.” In the Best Actor category, nominees include Willem Dafoe for “At Eternity’s Gate,” Hugh Jackman for “The Front Runner,” Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book,” Robert Redford for “The Old Man & the Gun” and John C. Reilly for “Stan & Ollie.”