Peter Farrelly to Judge Sun Valley Film Festival’s Film Lab Competition

Peter Farrelly
CREDIT: Maarten de Boer for Variety

Sun Valley Film Festival has set “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly as the judge for the sixth annual Film Lab competition.

The program, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which is in its sixth year, selects one team of filmmakers to work with the festival to complete their film projects. The director and producer of the winning film will receive travel, lodging and the chance to screen their rough cut during a work-in-progress event in Austin, Texas on Oct. 10. Additionally, filmmakers will gather critiques from an audience of filmmakers.

The Film Lab is the embodiment of SVFF’s core mission to provide practical support to filmmakers and to deliver industry access and unique opportunities,” the film festival’s executive director Teddy Grennan.

Filmmakers, upon receiving feedback, will finish their film with post-production company the Farm LA, which will provide up to $185,000 in services and will screen as part of the official 2020 Sun Valley Film Festival, which runs March 18-22..

Past winners of the Film Lab have gone on to screen at other film festivals such as SXSW, Hamptons International Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Festival, and more. Paramount Home Entertainment and Gravitas Ventures are among the distributors that have picked up past submissions.

The final deadline for submissions is Sept. 23. Filmmakers can submit their works through the Film Lab’s submissions partner, FilmFreeway. Variety is a media partner of the event.

 

 

 

    Peter Farrelly to Judge Sun Valley Film Festival's Film Lab Competition

