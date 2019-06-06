Peter Dinklage to Co-Star With Rosamund Pike in ‘I Care a Lot’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage is in negotiations to star opposite Rosamund Pike in the thriller “I Care a Lot,” sources tell Variety.

J Blakeson penned the script and will direct with shooting scheduled for this month.

Pike will play Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian with a knack for using the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment. But when she cherry picks her seemingly perfect client, she soon realizes looks are deceiving. Dinklage’s role is being kept under wraps.

Teddy Schwarzman’s Black Bear and Blakeson’s Sugar November are producing, with Black Bear fully financing. Producers are Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler alongside Blakeson. Sacha Guttenstein will executive produce.

The pic marks Dinklage’s first major film role since his hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” ended last month after an eight-season run, which earned him three Emmys for the role of Tyrion Lannister. Though the show’s final season took more than a year to shoot, Dinklage still found ways to stay busy in feature films, appearing in “Avengers: Infinity War” as well as lending his voice to “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” which bows later this year.

He is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.