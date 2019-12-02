Peter Chernin to Keynote Variety Dealmakers Elite Breakfast

The Chernin Group chairman and CEO Peter Chernin will keynote Variety’s Dealmakers Elite Breakfast on Dec. 6.

Credited with a long list of box office hits and popular TV shows, such as “New Girl,” “Hidden Figures” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” Chernin will discuss his dual interest in TV/film production as well as startup investment deals with his company in a conversation with Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller.

His Chernin Entertainment division produced Apple TV Plus’ “See” with Endeavor Content, as part of the first slate of original programming on the streaming service. He’s also an executive producer on “Truth Be Told,” another series launching exclusively on Apple TV Plus. Based on Kathleen Barber’s novel “Are You Sleeping,” the Octavia Spencer-led series premieres on Friday.

The former News Corp exec’s company has thrived since its switch from holdings company to investment firm last year. TCG has invested more than $200 million in rising businesses, with an average equity investment of $25 million to $75 million. TCG announced in November that it closed a $700 million fund with commitments from investors. The Chernin Group’s investment portfolio includes companies like Barstool Sports, The Athletic, Mitu, Scopely and Twitter.

The Dealmakers Elite Breakfast will be attended by the behind-the-scenes power players profiled in Variety’s annual Dealmakers Impact Report as well as other attorneys, financiers and producers in the business. United Airlines is an official partner of the event.