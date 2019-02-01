×
Judd Apatow’s Pete Davidson Comedy Gets 2020 Release Date

Pete Davidson Judd Apatow
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Universal Pictures has given a prime summer release date of June 19, 2020, to Pete Davidson’s untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from director Judd Apatow.

The studio made the announcement Friday, three days after unveiling the project. The Universal Pictures film is written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus.

Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his firefighter father in the Sept. 11 attacks, started performing stand-up comedy at the age of 16, and joined the cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2014 at age 20. Davidson’s coming-of-age film “Big Time Adolescence” premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Apatow will produce the pic for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. They share producing credits on “The Big Sick,” “Bridesmaids,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck,” and “Funny People.” Production will be starting this summer in New York City.

The Davidson-Apatow movie is the second to land on the June 19, 2020, date. It joins an untitled Pixar movie.

Universal Pictures also will release DreamWorks Pictures’ haunted-house thriller “The Turning” on Jan. 24, 2020. Based on the Henry James novella, the film is set in Maine and directed by Floria Sigismondi and stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, and Joely Richardson. Lionsgate has already set its thriller “Run” for the same date.

