Pete Davidson Teams With Judd Apatow for Semi-Autobiographical Comedy

Pete Davidson will star in an untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from director Judd Apatow.

The Universal Pictures film is written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus.

Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his firefighter father in the September 11 attacks. Davidson has said that his dad’s death has greatly influenced his work, including starting stand-up comedy at the age of 16.

He joined the cast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in 2014 at age 20. Davidson’s coming-of-age film “Big Time Adolescence” premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival, where the actor dropped by the Variety Studio.

Apatow will produce the pic for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel. They share producing credits on “The Big Sick,” “Bridesmaids,” “This Is 40,” “Trainwreck,” and “Funny People.”

Apatow has directed five films for Universal, including “Knocked Up” and “The 40 Year Old Virgin.” Universal executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Production will start this summer in New York City.

Davidson is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ICM Partners, and Josh Sandler. Apatow is repped by Mosaic, UTA, and attorney Bryan Wolf.

