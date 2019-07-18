×

Film News Roundup: PETA Sponsors Rescued Lion in Jon Favreau’s Name

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

In today’s film news roundup, PETA honors Jon Favreau for “The Lion King,” “Tigers Are Not Afraid” gets a theatrical release, a Kirk Franklin biopic is in development and “The Sixth Sense” gets an anniversary showing in Philadelphia.

HONOR

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is sponsoring a rescued lion to honor director Jon Favreau’s decision to use computer-generated imagery to create the animals in “The Lion King.”

Disney’s “The Lion King” hits theaters this weekend. PETA selected Louie, who was taken from his mother as a cub in South Africa and forced to perform in film and television productions. Louie currently lives at the Lions Tigers & Bears sanctuary in Alpine, Calif.

“Jon Favreau’s ‘The Lion King’ brings to life compelling characters such as Simba, Nala, Pumbaa, and Timon without exploiting a single live animal,” said PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange. “In Mufasa’s name, PETA urges Disney to help prevent real lions like Louie from suffering by pledging to follow this movie’s direction and never allow big cats on a Disney set.”

Related

Louie was turned over to the sanctuary in 2017 by a former animal trainer.

RELEASE

AMC Networks’ Shudder has scheduled a theatrical release for Issa López’s “Tigers Are Not Afraid” in the U.S. and Canada prior to its streaming debut.

“The stories of these children fighting for survival just across the border, and the dreams and nightmares that follow them, is one that needs to be told now more than ever,” said López. “Fantasy and horror are sometimes the best vehicle to tell the most vital stories.”

“Tigers,” a horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s drug wars, follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. López won best horror director at last year’s Fantastic Fest and the film won two Ariel Awards and three Diosas de Plata awards in Mexico.

Shudder will release the film on Aug. 23 in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto via theatrical partner Variance Films, with an expansion to follow in September. It’s produced by Marco Polo Constandse Córdova.

PROJECT ANNOUNCEMENT

Sony Pictures is developing an untitled biopic about Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

DeVon Franklin, who is not related to the performer, is producing through his Franklin Entertainment company and Brian Ivie is writing. Kirk Franklin was abandoned by his mother and raised by an aunt in Texas. He began playing the piano at the age of four.

The project will center on the singer’s rise to fame, which began in 1993 with the release of his first album, “Kirk Franklin & The Family,” the first gospel album to sell more than a million copies. Franklin is known for leading urban gospel choirs such as the Family, God’s Property and One Nation Crew. The news was first reported by Deadline.

SCREENING

The Philadelphia Film Society and the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation have set a 20th anniversary screening of Shyamalan’s thriller “The Sixth Sense.”

The screening will take place on July 30 at the Philadelphia Film Center and benefit the Philadelphia Film Society and the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation. It’s the same venue that hosted the world premiere in 1999.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Shyamalan and PFS executive director J. Andrew Greenblatt to discuss the film’s legacy, Shyamalan’s cinematic vision when he created the film 20 years ago and what it meant for Philadelphia.

“M. Night Shyamalan critically jumpstarted film culture and filmmaking in Philadelphia,” said Greenblatt. “’The Sixth Sense’ is a groundbreaking film that ushered in a new generation of thrillers and became a cultural touchpoint that is still frequently referenced 20 years later.”

More Film

  • Tokyo Director-in-Focus-at-Japan-Now

    Nobuhiko Obayashi set as Japanese Director in Focus at Tokyo Film Festival

    Indie director, Nobuhiko Obayashi will be feted as the director in focus at the Japan Now section of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. The festival will give a world premiere to his “Labyrinth of Cinema.” Supporting his art by shooting commercials, Obayashi is an indie whose dreamy works have influenced numerous other directors in [...]

  • Jimmi Simpson Joins Russell Crowe Movie

    Jimmi Simpson Joins Russell Crowe Thriller 'Unhinged' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jimmi Simpson will play a key role in “Unhinged,” Variety has learned. He joins an impressive cast that includes Oscar-winner Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. Solstice Studios is producing the psychological thriller, which is currently filming in New Orleans. “Unhinged” centers on a woman named Rachel (Pistorius), who leans on her horn at the wrong [...]

  • David Crosby

    David Crosby Says New Documentary 'Remember My Name' Is Like 'Being Naked in Public’

    “It’s not easy. It’s hard being naked in public,” David Crosby, the legendary troubadour of classic rock, reflected at Tuesday night’s New York City premiere of “David Crosby: Remember My Name.” “I don’t know what to do here. There’s no guitars, no drums,” he laughed. Directed by newcomer A.J. Eaton and produced by the legendary [...]

  • Javier Bardem Dune

    Javier Bardem in Talks to Play King Triton in Disney's 'Little Mermaid'

    Javier Bardem is in talks to play King Triton in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Halle Bailey will portray the Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy is playing her evil aunt Ursula. Harry Styles is also in early talks to play Prince Eric. “The Little Mermaid” [...]

  • UglyDolls

    STX Tries to Put Flops Behind It as It Searches for Star Executive, Fresh Capital

    After a series of film flops and an aborted initial public offering, STX Entertainment is battling mounting skepticism that it can survive in an increasingly unforgiving movie business. As it hustles to find $500 million in fresh capital, the company, which operates in the red according to financial disclosures, is simultaneously hoping to attract a [...]

  • Ryan Simpkins

    Ryan Simpkins Joins Fox-Disney's 'Fear Street' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ryan Simpkins has joined Fox-Disney’s second installment of 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s “Fear Street” trilogy, based on the novels by R.L. Stine. Leigh Janiak is helming all three films. Previously announced cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia [...]

  • MPAA Logo

    Motion Picture Association of America Hires Emily Lenzner as Communications Chief

    The Motion Picture Association of America has appointed veteran public relations executive Emily Lenzner as its executive VP of global communications and public affairs. She will report to Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin and oversee the trade group’s communications team in the U.S. and internationally. Lenzner will start Aug. 1 and be based at the MPAA’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad