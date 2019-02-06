×
'Pet Sematary' to Premiere at SXSW as Closing Night Film

Dave McNary

PET SEMATARY
CREDIT: Kerry Hayes/Paramount Pictures

The South by Southwest Film Festival has selected the world premiere of “Pet Sematary” as the closing night film on March 17.

Based on the Stephen King horror novel, Paramount’s remake stars Jason Clarke as Dr. Louis Creed in the story of a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the Maine woods near the family’s new home. Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow also star.

The film comes three decades after the original adaptation of the King classic. “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer directed the movie. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake with Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich writing the script, and Alexandra Loewy executive producing. The film opens in theaters on April 5.

SXSW’s 26th edition will open March 8 in Austin, Texas, with Jordan Peele’s horror-thriller “Us.” John Krasinski’s thriller “A Quiet Place” launched the festival last year.

SXSW also announced Wednesday it will hold the world premiere of New Line’s horror-thriller “The Curse of La Llorona,” directed by Michael Chaves. The film stars Linda Cardellini as a social worker in 1973 Los Angeles, who finds similarities between a case she’s investigating and supernatural occurrences haunting her own family — which turn out to be La Llorona, a Mexican folklore figure who is the ghost of a woman who has lost her children and causes misfortune to those nearby.

Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, Roman Christou, Raymond Cruz, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Patricia Velasquez also star in “The Curse of La Llorona.” The movie opens on April 19.

SXSW also added the documentaries “Apollo 11,” “24 Beats a Second,” “Iris: A Space Opera by Justice,” and the world premieres of Jesse James Miller’s “I Am Richard Pryor” and Amy C. Elliott’s “Salvage.” The festival will also screen Elisabeth Moss’ “Her Smell,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in  September.

SXSW also announced its Midnighters lineup, which includes “7 Reasons to Run Away (From Society),” “Body At Brighton Rock,” “Boyz in the Wood,” “Daniel Isn’t Real,” “Darlin'” “Girl On The Third Floor,” “I See You,” “Snatchers,” “Tales From the Lodge,” and “Tone-Deaf.”

SXSW’s entire lineup contains 129 feature films — including 100 world premieres and 64 films from first-time filmmakers. It also has 101 short films and 27 virtual cinema projects.

