Peru’s ‘Papa YouTuber’ Goes Global (EXCLUSIVE)

Argentine sales agency FilmSharks Int’l label The Remake Company has sold remake rights at Ventana Sur to Peruvian family comedy hit “Papa YouTuber” (“YouTuber Dad”) to Mexico’s Cinepolis and Italy’s Colorado Films, with several other territories pending.

Advanced discussions are underway in Germany, with Spain, France and the U.S. also pending. “The U.S. deal will likely have a high-profile female director attached,” said FilmSharks Founder-CEO Guido Rud.

“Family comedies are the hot new wave in summer releases,” Rud observed, citing the box office successes of the Italian and Spanish remakes of Argentine family comedy “10 Days Without Mom,” which he sold. The Italian remake was the number one box office hit this year in Italy while in Spain, its remake grossed $16 million, said Gud who noted that “Papa YouTuber” is the first Peruvian title that the Remake Company has handled.

Released by Cinecolor in Peru where it was a resounding box office hit, “Papa YouTuber” turns on a middle-aged family man who is turfed out of his decades-old job by his new millennial bosses. When he finds out how much others have earned from their YouTube videos, he decides to become a YouTube influencer himself.

Popular on Variety

CREDIT: FilmSharks

“Papa YouTuber” is helmer-scribe Fernando Villaran’s third film, but the first film he has produced under his new label, Funny Games Films. Producer-writer-director Gonzalo Ladines also produced the comedy. Former Patagonik TV exec Alejandro Cacetta (“Zama”) and Angel Olarte co-produced.

The Mexican and Italian remakes of “Papa YouTuber” are likely to start production next year, said Gud whose company holds the remake rights to more than 50 titles, starting with Argentine hit “Dos mas Dos,” starring Adrian Suar.

FilmShark’s hottest selling remakes include a slew of comedies, led by Santiago Segura’s “Torrente” franchise, Juan Taratuto’s “Un Novio Para Mi Mujer” and Leonardo di Cesare’s “Buena Vida Delivery,” but some dramas as well, such as Alejandro Amenabar’s “Tesis” and “The Others,” and Fabian Bielinsky’s heist thriller “The Aura.”