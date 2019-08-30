×

Peggy Siegal Surfaces at Telluride Film Festival Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peggy Siegal attends a "Goodbye Christopher Robin" screening at the New York Public Library, in New YorkNY Screening of "Goodbye Christopher Robin", New York, USA - 11 Oct 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nearly six weeks after reports about her relationship with deceased billionaire and accused serial predator Jeffrey Epstein surfaced, Hollywood player Peggy Siegal is back in the mix.

A publicist and connector for power players in show business, Wall Street, tech and society, Siegal went dark after losing several high profile gigs thanks to her association with Epstein, who took his own life in prison on August 10.

She was spotted Friday at the Telluride Film Festival, numerous people on the ground in the Colorado ski haven told Variety, attending an official festival brunch packed with talent, executives and stars.

Rene Zellweger, Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, film academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, and “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold were all present at the event. 

Siegal was terminated from consulting work at companies including Netflix, FX Networks and Annapurna Pictures following stories in the New York Times and other outlets documenting how she helped Epstein gain access to A-list events. Siegal reportedly allowed Epstein to pay for her travel.

Representatives for the Telluride Film Festival did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment. A Siegal rep had no comment.

At the time of the reports, Siegal spoke out about her relationship with Epstein, saying “over the years I invited him to attend a handful of my events. I did not know at the time — and did not learn until recently — that he had been abusing underage girls. That just wasn’t common knowledge. Had I known that he had been accused of abusing underage girls, I would not have maintained a friendship with him. I am horrified as each of these women come forward and the accusations mount. I am deeply embarrassed by my relationship with him and that I allowed him to use me.”

 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Helmer Kotzamani Probes Class Structure in

    Greek Helmer Kotzamani Explores Class Structure in Venice Drama 'Electric Swan'

    A high-rise in Buenos Aires mysteriously begins to move, afflicting its inhabitants with a strange nausea. The building’s insides are corroded, the cracks in its walls threatening to grow. While the residents on the highest floors live in constant fear of falling, those who live below are afraid to drown — a magical realism-infused allegory [...]

  • Dennis Quaid Tiger Rising

    Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills Join Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

    Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills are joining Queen Latifah in Ray Giarratana’s independent drama “Tiger Rising.” Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Giarratana adapted the script from Kate DiCamillo’s 2001 New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name. GG Filmz’s Deborah Giarratana and [...]

  • Olivier Assayas'Double Vies' premiere, 75th Venice

    Venice: Olivier Assayas' 'Wasp Network' Inks Raft of European Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orange Studio has pre-sold Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network” – the Cuban spy thriller headlined by Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal and Edgar Ramirez – to a number of European territories. Set to world premiere Saturday in competition at the Venice Film Festival, “Wasp Network” centers on the true story of Cuban spies in American territory [...]

  • 'J'Accuse (An Officer and a Spy)'

    Venice Film Review: Roman Polanski's 'J'Accuse (An Officer and a Spy)'

    “I don’t separate the man from the art. I think that important aspects of the work emerge in the man.” So said Lucrecia Martel, the Argentine filmmaker and president of this year’s Venice Film Festival jury, when asked at a press conference about “J’Accuse (An Officer and a Spy),” the new Roman Polanski film. Martel [...]

  • Stanley Nelson

    'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on What He Loves About Documentaries

    Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” is playing in U.S. theaters after screening at Sundance. But for the past 30 years Nelson’s films, such as the features “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” have detailed lesser-known stories of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad