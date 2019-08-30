Peggy Siegal Surfaces at Telluride Film Festival Following Jeffrey Epstein Scandal (EXCLUSIVE)

Nearly six weeks after reports about her relationship with deceased billionaire and accused serial predator Jeffrey Epstein surfaced, Hollywood player Peggy Siegal is back in the mix.

A publicist and connector for power players in show business, Wall Street, tech and society, Siegal went dark after losing several high profile gigs thanks to her association with Epstein, who took his own life in prison on August 10.

She was spotted Friday at the Telluride Film Festival, numerous people on the ground in the Colorado ski haven told Variety, attending an official festival brunch packed with talent, executives and stars.

Rene Zellweger, Martin Scorsese, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, film academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, and “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold were all present at the event.

Siegal was terminated from consulting work at companies including Netflix, FX Networks and Annapurna Pictures following stories in the New York Times and other outlets documenting how she helped Epstein gain access to A-list events. Siegal reportedly allowed Epstein to pay for her travel.

Representatives for the Telluride Film Festival did not immediately return Variety‘s request for comment. A Siegal rep had no comment.

At the time of the reports, Siegal spoke out about her relationship with Epstein, saying “over the years I invited him to attend a handful of my events. I did not know at the time — and did not learn until recently — that he had been abusing underage girls. That just wasn’t common knowledge. Had I known that he had been accused of abusing underage girls, I would not have maintained a friendship with him. I am horrified as each of these women come forward and the accusations mount. I am deeply embarrassed by my relationship with him and that I allowed him to use me.”