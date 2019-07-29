×

'Richard Jewell' Star Paul Walter Hauser Joins Disney's Live-Action 'Cruella'

Justin Kroll

Paul Walter Hauser is in talks to join Emma Stone in Disney’s “Cruella,” a live-action origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil.

“I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is helming the film with Marc Platt, Kristin Burr and Andrew Gunn producing. Emma Thompson is also on board to star.

De Vil, the villain who is obsessed with capturing the titular puppies in the original 1961 animated film, will be portrayed by Stone in the origin story. Glenn Close played the baddie in the 1996 live-action film produced by John Hughes, in which her character was also the head of a fashion house.

It’s unknown where “Cruella” will pick up in de Vil’s timeline. Details of Hauser’s role are also unknown.

Tony McNamara penned the most recent version of the script, with Dana Fox having written a previous draft. “Cruella” will hit theaters Dec. 23, 2020.

Hauser first broke out in the MMA drama “Kingdom,” after which he appeared in “I, Tonya” as Harding’s bumbling bodyguard. Hauser also appeared in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night,” and currently stars on YouTube’s streaming hit “Cobra Kai.”

Hauser recently landed the role of Richard Jewell in Clint Eastwood’s upcoming film of the same name. The drama chronicles the story of Jewell, a real-life security guard whose world was turned upside down after he was falsely accused of being responsible for the 1996 pipe-bombing at Centennial Park in Atlanta, Ga.

Hauser is repped by CAA and Artists First. The Wrap first reported the “Cruella” casting news.

