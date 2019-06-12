×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Walter Hauser to Play Title Character in Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Ballad of Richard Jewell’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Walter Hauser
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutt

“I, Tonya” and “Late Night” star Paul Walter Hauser has signed on to star as the title character alongside Sam Rockwell in Clint Eastwood’s next film, “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” sources tell Variety.

The drama is based on Marie Brenner’s article in Vanity Fair chronicling the story of Jewell, a real-life security guard whose world was turned upside down after law enforcement leaked to an overzealous reporter that Jewell was a possible suspect for the pipe-bombing at Centennial Park during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

From that moment on, Jewell went from the hero who first discovered the suspicious abandoned backpack and saved hundreds of lives to one of the most hated men in America.

As law enforcement asserted Jewell planted the bomb himself and then “found” it to earn praise, the city reopened the park and attempted to calm a terrified public while the real lone wolf perpetrator remained at large. Jewell maintained his innocence throughout and was finally fully cleared by the FBI 88 days later, though his reputation was never restored and his health forever damaged. Jewell went on to become a police officer, but died of heart failure a few years later at the age of 44.

Related

Rockwell will play the attorney who defends Jewell after he is wrongly accused.

Jonah Hill and DiCaprio had originally been attached to star (DiCaprio was originally on board to play Rockwell’s role), but they will no longer appear in the movie, instead remaining on as producers. Billy Ray is writing the script.

Eastwood is directing and producing through his Malpaso production banner. Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, and DiCaprio’s partners Jennifer Davisson Killoran and Kevin Misher are also producing.

The pic was originally set up at Fox, but landed at Warner Bros. after the Disney-Fox merger.

Hauser first broke out in the MMA drama “Kingdom,” after which he appeared in “I, Tonya” as he played Harding’s bodyguard. Hauser also appeared in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” and Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night.” He currently appears on YouTube’s streaming hit “Cobra Kai.”

Hauser is repped by CAA and Artists First.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    Brad Bird and Michael Giacchino to Join Speakers at View Conference in Italy

    Writer-director-animator and voice actor Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino and Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston have been added to the list of top showbiz industry pros giving keynote addresses at the 2019 View Conference in Turin, Italy in October. It’s a reunion for the trio, who collaborated on Bird’s 2018 blockbuster “Incredibles 2,” with Giacchino writing [...]

  • Christy Haubegger

    WarnerMedia Names CAA's Christy Haubegger Chief Inclusion Officer

    WarnerMedia has appointed Christy Haubegger to the position of Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer. Haubegger joins the team from CAA, where she spent 14 years working to increase representation of women and people of color in the content space and within the corporate culture of the agency. She will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, [...]

  • The Tree of Palimpsest

    Annecy Selects Africa as Spotlight Territory in 2020

    The Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival and its Mifa market have selected Africa as the spotlight territory for their 2020 edition, it was announced on Wednesday. In parallel with the French Institute’s Africa 2020 Season, which will highlight France’s renewed partnership with the continent, Annecy will host screenings, meetings, conferences and discussions shining light on [...]

  • George Lopez Andie MacDowell

    George Lopez, Andie MacDowell Join Western 'No Man's Land'

    George Lopez, Andie MacDowell and Alex MacNicoll have joined Frank Grillo in the modern day western “No Man’s Land,” sources tell Variety. “The Quad’s” Jake Allyn, who co-wrote the script with David Barranza Ibanez, will also star. Conor Allyn will direct. The story, which is inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” between the U.S.- [...]

  • Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock

    Outfest Unveils Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross Events

    Outfest has unveiled its programming lineup, including appearances by Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross and Robert Englund, for its 37th version on July 18-28. Officially titled the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, the event opens at the Orpheum Theatre with the “Circus of Books” documentary and closes at The Theater at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad