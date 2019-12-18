×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Film Lands at Focus Features

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Thomas Anderson
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Paul Thomas Anderson is reteaming with Focus Features for his next movie. The filmmaker previously worked with the company on his latest feature, “Phantom Thread.”

The still-untitled film is scheduled to begin production in California during spring and summer of 2020. Though details are scarce, the movie is expected to take place in a high school in the 1970s.

“There is simply no other filmmaker like Paul Thomas Anderson,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “He is a true original who consistently mesmerizes fans with unparalleled vision and storytelling.  We are beyond thrilled to be teaming up once again with Paul, JoAnne and Daniel.”

“Phantom Thread” was a critical hit, generating six Oscar nominations including best picture, director, actor for Daniel Day-Lewis and supporting actress Lesley Manville. The historical period drama ended its box office run with a modest $47 million.

Anderson will produce the new project with his longtime collaborators JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi.  Focus Features will distribute the film in North America, while its parent company Universal Pictures will handle its international rollout.

Popular on Variety

More to come…

More Film

  • John Williams Music Composer

    With 'Rise of Skywalker,' Composer John Williams Puts His Coda on 'Star Wars'

    With “The Rise of Skywalker,” set to open Dec. 20, composer John Williams closes the book on his 42-year history with “Star Wars” after nine films and more than 20 hours of some of the most lavish and memorable symphonic accompaniment in the history of movies. “Forty years ago, if you said to me, ‘Here’s a [...]

  • Just Mercy Little Women Overlooked Performances

    Here Are Some Performances and Films Academy Voters May Have Missed (Column)

    The road to the Oscars is full of shoo-ins like Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez. They, and many others, have consistently received nominations and awards as well as recognition from critics groups. But falling through the cracks are plenty of films and individual performances that I hope Academy voters will pay [...]

  • Paul Thomas Anderson

    Paul Thomas Anderson's Next Film Lands at Focus Features

    Paul Thomas Anderson is reteaming with Focus Features for his next movie. The filmmaker previously worked with the company on his latest feature, “Phantom Thread.” The still-untitled film is scheduled to begin production in California during spring and summer of 2020. Though details are scarce, the movie is expected to take place in a high [...]

  • Alejandro G. Iñárritu on Bong Joon

    Alejandro G. Iñárritu: Why Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' 'Speaks to All of Us'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  “Parasite” starts as a novel of manners that relentlessly metamorphoses into a black comedy, ghost story, psychological thriller, horror movie, and ends in an unexpected but inevitable tragedy. It was a unanimous Palme d’Or winner at the Cannes Film [...]

  • Karyn Kusama on Robert Eggers' 'The

    Karyn Kusama: Robert Eggers' 'The Lighthouse' Could Be 'One of This Year’s Most Hopeful Films'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  Light and sky.  Rain and wind.  Sea and smoke.  These are the fearsome natural elements that Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” explores, creating a modern cinema that manages to look both backward and forward. Backward, to an almost square format [...]

  • Michael Moore on Todd Phillips' 'Joker'

    'Joker': Michael Moore Writes Tribute to Todd Phillips' 'Cinematic Masterpiece'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  The story that Todd Phillips tells in “Joker” and the issues that this cinematic masterpiece raises are so profound, so necessary, that if you look away from the genius of this work of art, you will miss the gift [...]

  • Steve McQueen on Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain

    Steve McQueen: Pedro Almodovar's 'Pain and Glory' Is 'His Most Personal and Best Film to Date'

    Read more from Variety’s Directors on Directors, in which filmmakers praise their favorite movies of the year, here.  When I first watched “Pain and Glory” it called to mind the work of Federico Fellini and Ingmar Bergman, who, like Pedro Almodovar, continuously displayed their ability to fuse their own lives and art, taking elements from their personal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad