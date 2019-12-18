Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next Film Lands at Focus Features

Paul Thomas Anderson is reteaming with Focus Features for his next movie. The filmmaker previously worked with the company on his latest feature, “Phantom Thread.”

The still-untitled film is scheduled to begin production in California during spring and summer of 2020. Though details are scarce, the movie is expected to take place in a high school in the 1970s.

“There is simply no other filmmaker like Paul Thomas Anderson,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “He is a true original who consistently mesmerizes fans with unparalleled vision and storytelling. We are beyond thrilled to be teaming up once again with Paul, JoAnne and Daniel.”

“Phantom Thread” was a critical hit, generating six Oscar nominations including best picture, director, actor for Daniel Day-Lewis and supporting actress Lesley Manville. The historical period drama ended its box office run with a modest $47 million.

Anderson will produce the new project with his longtime collaborators JoAnne Sellar and Daniel Lupi. Focus Features will distribute the film in North America, while its parent company Universal Pictures will handle its international rollout.

More to come…