Paul Rudd Joins ‘Ghostbusters 2020’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd is in final negotiations to join Sony’s latest installment of “Ghostbusters.”

Sources tell Variety Rudd will play a teacher in the film.

Carrie Coon is also in talks for the not-so-secret project along with “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and “Gifted” star Mckenna Grace.

Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original “Ghostbusters,” will step into the director’s chair. He co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to shoot the film later this summer. “Ghostbusters 2020” is expected to hit theaters in summer of next year.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,”  said Jason Reitman.

Sony wouldn’t comment on plot details, but insiders tell Variety the story will be an extension of the original “Ghostbusters” and focus on a single mom and her family, with Coon playing the mom and Wolfhard playing her son. It’s unknown how exactly it connects to the original Ghostbusters series. Sigourney Weaver is also rumored to return as Dana Barrett.

The “Ghostbusters” sequel will produced by Ivan Reitman.

The sci-fi comedy been a huge priority for the studio, where it’s been secretly developed using the codename “Rust City.” When Reitman was announced as director in January, a teaser trailer and release date were ready the next day.

Rudd, who’s repped by UTA and Lighthouse Management and Media, is coming off a Marvel-ous stretch with “Avengers: Endgame.” He’s currently filming the Netflix series “Living With Yourself.”

