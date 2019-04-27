×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Rudd Weighs in on That Insane Ant-Man/Thanos Theory

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fans have been hatching theories on how the Marvel heroes could defeat Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame” since “Infinity War” hit theaters last year, but one of the weirder ideas involving Ant-Man is a little more, well, inspired.

In short, the theory is that Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, could shrink down and fly up Thanos’ butt, then expand to a larger size to blow up the villain from the inside.

“It seems a little far-fetched to me,” Rudd told Variety‘s Marc Malkin in the third episode of Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast, “The Big Ticket.”

Rudd said he first heard about the theory at last year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” press junket, but didn’t give much insight to whether the fan theory holds water.

“Let’s go try to bring Josh Brolin in here, see what he thinks about it,” he said.

Well, Variety did just that. A few days later, at the “Avengers: Endgame” world premiere in Los Angeles, Malkin asked Brolin if his character Thanos even had a butt that could be vulnerable to a deadly attack.

Related

“That’s a purple peach if I’ve ever seen one, that’s a beautiful, purple peach,” he said.

Butts aside, Pudd also talked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the new guys.

“When I started off in this business, in the early 1940s, they weren’t really making a ton of superhero movies. It wasn’t a genre that was as popular then as it is now,” he joked.

He compared joining the mega-hit MCU to coming on board “Friends” in the second-to-last season.

“It’s the only thing that I could even compare it to a little bit, in that it’s an established group, and one that is recognized worldwide,” he said. “I have had the same feeling of showing up a little bit late and just not wanting to get in the way and looking around in a mild state of shock.”

Starting on May 2, a new episode of “The Big Ticket” will be released every Thursday on iHeartRadio or wherever your favorite podcasts are found.

Listen to the new episode here:

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Paul Rudd

    Paul Rudd Weighs in on That Insane Ant-Man/Thanos Theory

    Fans have been hatching theories on how the Marvel heroes could defeat Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame” since “Infinity War” hit theaters last year, but one of the weirder ideas involving Ant-Man is a little more, well, inspired. In short, the theory is that Ant-Man, played by Paul Rudd, could shrink down and fly up Thanos’ [...]

  • Family’s Fight For Justice Becomes Rallying

    ‘We Will Stand Up’’s Tasha Hubbard: ‘Our Humanity is not Considered’

    In August 2016, Dr. Tasha Hubbard was working on her doc “Birth of a Family” (Hot Docs 2017) when she learned that Colten Boushie, a young Cree man in Saskatchewan, had died from a gunshot to the back of his head shortly after entering Gerald Stanley’s rural property. The acquittal of Stanley 18 months later by [...]

  • Pitch Competition Remains at Forefront of

    Hot Docs Forum Fetes 20 Years of Groundbreaking Stories

    Celebrating its 20th anniversary in Toronto this week, the Hot Docs Forum will once again showcase some of the most anticipated films slated to hit the documentary world. Over the course of the two-day event, 20 pre-selected projects will be presented to a round table of industry insiders from around the globe, including leading commissioning [...]

  • Q-Ball-review

    Film Review: 'Q Ball'

    The school of thought in which convicts are bad people not to be “coddled” in any way has led to a swelling U.S. prison population for whom by some estimates less than 1% of incarceration costs go toward any kinds of rehabilitation. This would appear counterproductive, as the majority of prisoners do return to the [...]

  • Bloodroot review

    Film Review: 'Bloodroot'

    The last 70 years or so of feminist theory and activism are definitely on the menu in “Bloodroot.” Douglas Tirola’s documentary pays fond tribute to the two women who’ve stayed the course throughout the nearly half-century history of the titular collectively owned vegetarian restaurant in Bridgeport, Conn. Their individual stories provide archetypal illustrations of how [...]

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice'

    There’s a lot of talk these days about empowerment in the music industry. “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (“The Celluloid Closet”), is a no-frills documentary that tells the enthralling story of one of the most powerful women in the history of pop music, and the movie [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Expanding Staffing Submission System Without Agents

    Locked in a bitter stand-off with Hollywood agents, the Writers Guild of America has announced that it’s expanding its nascent staffing submission system for television work. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents saw talks crater on April 12 over efforts to revamp the 43-year-old rules governing how agents represent WGA members. The guild [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad