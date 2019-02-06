×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Greengrass Circling ‘News of the World’ With Tom Hanks (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Greengrass Tom Hanks
CREDIT: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/Shutterstock

Paul Greengrass is in talks to reunite with Tom Hanks on the big-screen adaptation of “News Of The World.” The two previously teamed on “Captain Phillips,” a 2013 thriller that was a major box office success and also scored the pair some of the best reviews of their careers. A deal hasn’t closed yet, but negotiations are taking place.

“News Of the World” is a best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles that is set in the days following the Civil War. It charts the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, an earlier precursor to today’s newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. Kidd makes his living traveling from town to town, reading the latest newspaper to the largely illiterate locals. The girl spent her childhood living with the Kiowa Indian tribe after she was kidnapped and her family was murdered. Kidd is widower with absent ties to his grown daughter, and he begins to feel a parental bond with the girl. Together, they battle the elements and a band of criminals who seek to kidnap the young girl.

Hanks will play Kidd. Luke Davies (“Lion”) wrote the screenplay. Other casting is expected to take place soon for the Fox 2000 production.

Greengrass’ credits include multiple Jason Bourne movies (he is credited with cooking up their propulsive, quick-cutting, and oft-imitated action sequences), as well as “Green Zone” and “United 93,” for which he scored an Oscar nomination. He most recently directed the Netflix drama “22 July,” a look at the worst terrorist attack in Norway’s history.

Hanks recently starred as newspaper editor Ben Bradlee in “The Post.” He will next appear in “Toy Story 4” and in the World War II drama “Greyhound.” Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film through Playtone with Gail Mutrux through Pretty Pictures. Elizabeth Gabler and Nikki Ramey will oversee the project for Fox 2000.

Greengrass and Hanks are represented by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Paul Greengrass Tom Hanks

    Paul Greengrass Circling 'News of the World' With Tom Hanks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul Greengrass is in talks to reunite with Tom Hanks on the big-screen adaptation of “News Of The World.” The two previously teamed on “Captain Phillips,” a 2013 thriller that was a major box office success and also scored the pair some of the best reviews of their careers. A deal hasn’t closed yet, but [...]

  • RESIDENT EVIL 2_20190130204317

    The Influence of Pixar, Power of Lighting in 'Resident Evil 2'

    When wielded properly, light can be as transformative to an image as a chisel is to stone. It accentuates the properties of an image, and is ultimately the thing that allows a three-dimensional space to exist on screen in the first place. During my run through Capcom’s recent remake of “Resident Evil 2,” I found [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'World War Z' Sequel Halts Pre-Production

    Pre-production on the sequel to the Paramount hit “World War Z” has been shutdown, sources tell Variety, after a budget for the film could not be reached. Brad Pitt was set to return and his “Seven” and “Fight Club” director David Fincher was on board to helm. Producers told Variety that the goal was to start [...]

  • The Lego Movie 2

    Can 'Lego Movie 2,' 'What Men Want' Revive the Box Office?

    After a dreary January at the domestic box office, a squad of plastic figurines and a mind-reading Taraji P. Henson are here to lend a helping hand. Warner Bros.’ animated sequel “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and Paramount Pictures’ comedy “What Men Want” are two movies hoping to entice moviegoers after audiences largely [...]

  • Bryan Singer Bohemian Rhapsody

    BAFTA Suspends Bryan Singer's Nomination for 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

    The British Academy has suspended Bryan Singer’s BAFTA nomination for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The director faces accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. BAFTA said the suspension would remain in place while these allegations are resolved. “Bohemian Rhapsody” received seven BAFTA film nominations in all. Those noms all remain in place, but Singer’s name, who stood alongside Graham King and [...]

  • CAA HQ LA

    CAA Sets New Leadership Structure in Motion Picture Department With Several Promotions

    CAA has set new leadership group structure in its motion picture group starting by tapping Todd Feldman, Risa Gertner, Joel Lubin, and Jack Whigham as the new co-heads of the department. In addition, motion picture agent Maha Dakhil and Roeg Sutherland, head of CAA Media Finance, have assumed leadership positions overseeing CAA’s international film group, [...]

  • Kim Kardashian and Alice Marie Johnson

    Alice Marie Johnson, Inmate Kim Kardashian Helped Pardon, Sets Movie, TV Deal

    Alice Marie Johnson, the inmate whose life sentence was commuted in part through the efforts of Kim Kardashian West, has set a movie and TV pact with Endeavor Content and One Community. The deal will stem from Johnson’s memoir, “After Life: My Journey From Incarceration to Freedom.” Harper Collins will publish the book on May [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad