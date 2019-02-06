Paul Greengrass Circling ‘News of the World’ With Tom Hanks (EXCLUSIVE)

Paul Greengrass is in talks to reunite with Tom Hanks on the big-screen adaptation of “News Of The World.” The two previously teamed on “Captain Phillips,” a 2013 thriller that was a major box office success and also scored the pair some of the best reviews of their careers. A deal hasn’t closed yet, but negotiations are taking place.

“News Of the World” is a best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles that is set in the days following the Civil War. It charts the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, an earlier precursor to today’s newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. Kidd makes his living traveling from town to town, reading the latest newspaper to the largely illiterate locals. The girl spent her childhood living with the Kiowa Indian tribe after she was kidnapped and her family was murdered. Kidd is widower with absent ties to his grown daughter, and he begins to feel a parental bond with the girl. Together, they battle the elements and a band of criminals who seek to kidnap the young girl.

Hanks will play Kidd. Luke Davies (“Lion”) wrote the screenplay. Other casting is expected to take place soon for the Fox 2000 production.

Greengrass’ credits include multiple Jason Bourne movies (he is credited with cooking up their propulsive, quick-cutting, and oft-imitated action sequences), as well as “Green Zone” and “United 93,” for which he scored an Oscar nomination. He most recently directed the Netflix drama “22 July,” a look at the worst terrorist attack in Norway’s history.

Hanks recently starred as newspaper editor Ben Bradlee in “The Post.” He will next appear in “Toy Story 4” and in the World War II drama “Greyhound.” Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film through Playtone with Gail Mutrux through Pretty Pictures. Elizabeth Gabler and Nikki Ramey will oversee the project for Fox 2000.

Greengrass and Hanks are represented by CAA.