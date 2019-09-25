×
Film News Roundup: Paul Feig Honored by National Association of Theatre Owners

Paul Feig poses for photographers at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2019 held within the Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 04 April 2019. CinemaCon 2019 is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) and runs from 01 to 04 April 2019. Spencer was honored with the CinemaCon Spotlight Award.CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, Las Vegas, USA - 04 Apr 1919
NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

In today’s film news roundup, Paul Feig is honored by exhibitors, the American Film Market unveils its conference schedule, Luke Goss gets cast and “Philophobia: or the Fear of Falling in Love” finds a home.

AWARDS

The National Association of Theatre Owners has honored filmmaker Paul Feig with its second annual spirit of the industry award.

Feig was presented the honor on Monday night as part of NATO’s annual fall meetings at the Beverly Hilton, attended by more than 200 exhibitors.

“When it comes to believing in the full-on theatrical experience, and the magic that ensues when the lights go down in a darkened auditorium, Paul Feig has no equal,” noted NATO president and CEO John Fithian.

Feig’s new romantic comedy, “Last Christmas,” hits theaters on Nov. 8. The Universal film stars Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson, and was written by Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

CONFERENCES

The American Film Market unveiled programming highlights for its 40th edition, opening on Nov. 6, with a half-day television conference and a session centered on ad-supported video on demand.

Paramount Pictures’ Ted Schilowitz will present the opening state of the industry keynote for AFM’s half-day Immersive Summit on Nov. 9. AFM’s distribution conference on Nov. 12 will feature speakers Floris Bauer of Gunpowder & Sky, Jeff Shultz of Pluto TV, Adam Lewinson of Tubi TV, Julian Franco of Vudu and Anthony Layser of Xumo.

AFM’s television conference on Nov. 11 will examine the increasing opportunities for feature-length programming and made-for-TV movies. Initial panelists include Debra Martin Chase, Paul Bales, Michael Stiller, Tony Vassiliadis, Brad Krevoy and Pierre David.

CASTINGS

Luke Goss, Lorin McCraley and Ciara Hanna will star in the horror-action film “Hank,” set in the Deep South.

Joe Davison of “Stranger Things” is directed from his own script about a group of college friends and an enigmatic loner as they embark on an ill-fated tour — including a stop where three virgins were sacrificed in 1901 by a Satanic cult.

Goss starred in “Blade II” and “Hellboy II,” and will executive produce with Jeffrey Reddick. Producers are Artisha Mann Cooper, Jonathan Cooper and Moses Edward. Production companies are Artman Cooper Productions and Red Gear Studio.

ACQUISITIONS

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all rights to “Philophobia: or the Fear of Falling in Love,” starring Aaron Burt, Emily Pearse and David Lengel.

The film was directed by Tyler Cole and will be available on demand on Nov. 12. Burt stars as a self-sabotaging commitment-phobe, while Pearse portrays a frequent hook-up who confesses her love for him while delivering an ultimatum. The film was produced by Cole and Burt through Tunnel Light Pictures.

Brett Rogalsky from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Cole and Burt.

