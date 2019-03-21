Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment Jumps From Fox to First-Look Deal at Universal

Universal’s comedy constellation just added another star, welcoming Paul Feig from 20th Century Fox Film on Thursday.

Universal has set a first-look production agreement with Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, bringing in the prolific producer, writer, and director known for hits like “Bridesmaids” and the recent “A Simple Favor.”

News of Feig’s relocation shook out of a firestorm of layoffs on Fox’s West Los Angeles lot this Thursday, the result of Walt Disney’s absorption of the company’s film and TV assets. Little will change for Feig, whose shop will continue to be co-run by producing partner Jessie Henderson.

After dropping out of college years ago, Feig spent a year working as a Universal Studios tour guide while launching a stand-up career.

“Paul is one of the most distinctive and versatile filmmakers working today, and we are thrilled to welcome him, Jessie Henderson, and the FeigCo team back to Universal. We know they will add to their impressive track record of creating successful films for global audiences that are full of Paul’s signature joy, wit, and heart,” said Universal president of production Peter Cramer.

Feig’s next movie is a Universal release, the holiday film “Last Christmas” from screenwriters Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. It stars Emilia Clarke and “Crazy Rich Asians” breakout Henry Golding, and will open Nov. 15. He’s also developing a workplace comedy with Eva Longoria (“24-7”) and Sam Esmail’s “False Alarm.”

Feig’s other notable Uni projects include the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters” starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. He also launched McCarthy’s “Spy” and “The Heat.” The latter, which also starred Sandra Bullock, grossed $229 million globally, and altogether Feig’s films have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

The filmmaker also recently founded Powderkeg, a digital content company that amplifies the voices of female and LGBTQIA creators and filmmakers of color. He is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.