Paul Feig to Write, Direct ‘Dark Army’ Monster Movie for Universal

Paul Feig has signed on to write, direct, and produce the monster movie “Dark Army” for Universal.

The studio released no plot details about the project other than comparing it to the upcoming Blumhouse-Leigh Whannell remake of “Invisible Man,” which is set to be released Feb. 28 and stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

“Instead of prescribing a mandated updating of these monster stories and making them all part of a larger scheme, the studio loosened these restrictions and open-sourced to filmmakers who were inspired to create their own unique stories,” Universal said.

Feig will produce for his Universal-based Feigco Productions, with Laura Fischer also producing.

The announcement comes two months before the studio opens Feig’s romantic comedy “Last Christmas,” starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.

Universal also teamed with Feig in 2011 on “Bridesmaids,” and he’s currently producing the film “When Michael Met Carrie….and Other People” for the studio.

Feig is known as the creator of the cult classic series “Freaks and Geeks,” which earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for writing. He directed several episodes of “The Office,” for which he received one Primetime Emmy nomination for directing and one for best comedy series. Feig’s other directing credits include 2018’s Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick noir “A Simple Favor,” Melissa McCarthy’s “Spy” and 2013’s “The Heat,” also starring McCarthy alongside Sandra Bullock.

Feig is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. The news was first reported by Deadline.