Film News Roundup: ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Honored by Cinematographers

In today’s film news roundup, Patty Jenkins is honored, “Waves” will close the Hamptons Film Festival, Ellen Burstyn and Emma Thompson are cast, and “The Cotton Club” has been expanded.

JENKINS HONORED

The International Cinematographers Guild will honor “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins with its inaugural Distinguished Filmmaker Award.

The award will be presented at the 2019 Emerging Cinematographer Awards on Oct. 6 at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

“The Distinguished Filmmaker Award was created to honor filmmakers who best understand the crucial role cinematographers play in capturing their vision, and who exemplify the best in that working collaboration,” said Lewis Rothenberg, national president. “Ms. Jenkins is truly a ground-breaking auteur widely known for appreciating the detailed contributions of her craft departments, and particularly her camera team. She is an incredible inspirational and educational role model for our emerging cinematographers.”

HAMPTONS CLOSING FILM

The Hamptons International Film Festival has selected A24’s “Waves” as its closing night film on Oct. 14.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the film presents the lives of a suburban African American family as they navigate life following a tragic loss. The film stars Sterling K. Brown, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, and Alexa Demie.

The festival will also continue its 18-year tradition of recognizing up and coming talent through its annual Breakthrough Artists signature program. This year’s recipients include actress Camila Morrone of “Mickey and the Bear,” Aldis Hodge of “Clemency” and Lulu Wang, director of “The Farewell.”

The festival opens on Oct. 10 with “Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx.

CASTINGS

Ellen Burstyn, Emma Thompson, Gaia Wise and Livia De Paolis will star in the fantasy-drama movie “The Lost Girls.”

The film chronicles four generations of Darling women as they struggle in the aftermath of their adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland.

Myriad Pictures will handle international sales on “The Lost Girls,” adapted from the novel by Laurie Fox and based on the original Peter Pan story by J.M. Barrie. De Paolis is also directing.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

RE-RELEASE

Lionsgate is releasing Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Cotton Club Encore” on Oct. 11, followed by a release Dec. 10 on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.

It’s an expansion of 1984’s “The Cotton Club.” The cast includes Richard Gere, Gregory Hines, Diane Lane, Lonette McKee, Bob Hoskins, James Remar, Maurice Hines, Laurence Fishburne, Nicolas Cage, Jennifer Grey and Tom Waits. The expanded version includes an extended tap scene with Gregory Hines and Maurice Hines and McKee’s rendition of Ethel Waters’ “Stormy Weather.”