Film News Roundup: Patrick Stewart to Be Honored by Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Stewart receives an honor, Nick Pillegi is working on a “Sex and the Shield” script, “Driveways” finds a home and the DGA honors student filmmakers.

STEWART HONORED

Patrick Stewart will receive this year’s distinguished artisan award at the 7th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

The event is set for The Novo at L.A. Live on Jan. 11. The announcement was made by Julie Socash, President of IATSE Local 706.

“Sir Patrick Stewart is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever,” she said. “He is so deserving of this special recognition spotlighting his award-winning stage and screen performances, and we celebrate his great collaboration with our talented artists.”

Presenting the distinguished artisan award to Stewart will be Brent Spiner, star of “Star Trek: Picard” and “Star Trek: Next Generation”; James MacKinnon, makeup and prosthetic artist for “Star Trek: Picard”; and Michael Westmore, makeup artist and designer of the Star Trek franchise.

PROJECT LAUNCH

Producer/screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi is currently writing the screenplay to “Sex and the Shield” as both a feature film and 13-episode series, Variety has learned exclusively.

The best-selling book is based on the life stories of Steve Stanulis, a former Chippendales dancer who became an NYPD officer and a bodyguard to the stars.

Pileggi wrote the non-fiction book “Wiseguy” and co-wrote the screenplay for the adaptation “Goodfellas,” for which he received a nomination for the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. He also wrote “Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas” and the subsequent screenplay for “Casino.”



ACQUISITION

FilmRise has bought North American rights to Spirit Award nominee “Driveways,” starring Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye, Brian Dennehy and Christine Ebersole.

The film, directed by Andrew Ahn, follows the friendship struck between a young boy in a new neighborhood and a reclusive 83-year-old neighbor. Chau, who plays a single mother, received a Spirit nomination for best female lead while Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen were nominated for best first screenplay.

“Driveways” is produced by Joe Pirro, James Schamus, Nicolaas Bertelsen, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. FilmRise has slated the film for release in spring 2020.

DGA WINNERS

Students from AFI, USC and New York University have dominated the prize winners selected by the Directors Guild of America.

The African American west region award went to Darius D. Dawson of AFI for “A Rodeo Film” while the jury award went to Khaled Ridgeway of USC for “Night Diner.” The African American east Region went to Adewale Olukayode of Columbia University for “Home” and the jury award went to Justin Fairweather of Towson State University for “Dog Person.”

The Asian American west region award went to Jing Ai Ng of AFI for “Fleck” while the jury award went to Yubo Song of California College of the Arts for “A Winter Without Snow.” The east region award went to Yuan Yuan Zhang of New York University for “Heading South” while the jury award was given to Kevin Wang of New York University for “Secret Lives of Asians at Night.”

The Latino student award in the West region went to João Felipe Dall’Stella of AFI for “Día De Las Carpas” and the jury award was given to Samir Oliveros of AFI for “Cactus Blossom.” The east Region award went to Gustavo Milan of New York University for “Under the Heavens” and the jury award went to Natalie Luque of Columbia University for “Soy Sola.”

The women student filmmaker award for the west region went to Sabina Vajrača of USC for “Variables” and the jury award was given to Caroline Friend of USC for “Under Darkness.” In the east region, the award went to Kyra Gardner of Florida State University for “Phoebe” and the jury award went to Addison Dlott of Ithaca College for “Queen of the Dinosaurs: A Wrestler’s Story.”