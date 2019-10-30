×
Film News Roundup: Patrick Schwarzenegger Joins Amy Poehler’s Drama ‘Moxie’

Dave McNary

Patrick Schwarzenegger arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Schwarzenegger will star in high school drama “Moxie” for Netflix with Amy Poehler directing; Blake DeLong boards a Billie Holiday movie; “Bombshell” moves up a week; and UTA topper Jeremy Zimmer heads a veterans group. 

CASTING

Patrick Schwarzenegger has joined the cast of Amy Poehler’s high-school drama “Moxie” for Neflix.

Ike Barinholtz is in final negotiations for the film, which also stars Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai.

Poehler is directing and producing “Moxie” from a screenplay by Tamara Chestna, based on the Jennifer Mathieu book “Moxie.” Robinson will portray a girl from a small town who is inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past and starts a feminist revolution at her high school.

*****

Blake DeLong has joined the Lee Daniels-helmed drama “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.”

Andra Day stars as Holiday while she was targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics via an undercover sting operation led by an agent, with whom she had a tumultuous affair. DeLong will play Agent Carter, who works at the Federal Department of Narcotics. Trevante Rhodes, Garrett Hedlund, Natasha Lyonne, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph will co-star.

DeLong is repped by Artists & Representatives and Smith Talent Group.

RELEASE DATE

Lionsgate has moved the opening date of its Roger Ailes drama “Bombshell” forward a week to Dec. 13 for a limited release.

The film, starring Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow and Charlize Theron, will go into wide release nationwide on Dec. 20. “Bombshell” details the allegations against Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

Jay Roach directed the film from Charles Randolph’s script.

JEREMY ZIMMER CAMPAIGN

UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer will chair the leadership council of a $10 million fundraising effort to build the nation’s largest veteran housing community.

The initiative is aimed at building housing for veterans on the campus of the West LA Veterans Administration in Los Angeles.

The US Vets effort will kick off The Veterans Fund campaign at the organization’s annual Vets Salute Gala slated for Nov. 5 at the Beverly Hilton. Cindy McCain, Jay Ellis (“Insecure”), Tony Hale (“Veep”), Wilmer Valderrama (“That 70’s Show”) and Tia Mowrey are expected to attend.

The neighborhood will house more than 1,800 veterans and their families. It will also offer services and programs to veterans across Los Angeles County.

    

