Participant Film and TV President Jonathan King to Step Down

Participant Media’s president of narrative film and television Jonathan King is stepping down from his role and transitioning to independent producing.

King, who has been with Jeff Skoll’s shop for 12 years, leaves his post in five weeks time, the company said in a Monday announcement. King’s greatest hits on behalf of Participant include the 2019 best picture Oscar winner “Green Book,” as well Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” and “Spotlight.”

King is expected to announce his first solo project imminently, and work on numerous projects he brought into Participant as an outside producer. King will work with Participant CEO David Linde to find his own replacement.

“Jonathan has been a pillar for good in my life for the last 12 years. He was an early and fervent believer that Participant could make an impact on global society through entertainment, specifically by telling excellent stories about the world’s most pressing issues,” Skoll said in a statement.

Linde added that he himself would “not be at Participant if not for the years of friendship I have had with Jonathan. His professional track record speaks for itself – but his humanity is what is most important to all of us.” Diane Weyermann, King’s film and TV counterpart in the documentary space, praised his creative collaboration and wished him well on his new endeavor.

King’s new company is unnamed. His resume is long, and includes titles like Best Foreign Language Oscar winner “A Fantastic Woman,” “Wonder,” “Lincoln,” “Contagion” and “On the Basis of Sex.” He’s also credited on Ava DuVernay’s upcoming Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” having previously worked on her film “Middle of Nowhere.”