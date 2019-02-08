Participant Media, Diane Weyermann to be Honored by Italy’s Biografilm Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Biografilm Festival, the unique event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives, will pay special tribute to Participant Media this year and in particular to Diane Weyermann, head of the company’s documentary film and television unit.

Weyermann will receive the fest’s Make it Real Award, honoring excellence in producing, which last year went to producer Simon Chin (“Searching for Sugarman,” “Man on Wire.”)

Participant has had a banner year with such acclaimed, award-winning films as “Green Book,” “RBG” and “Roma, all of which collectively earned a total 17 Oscar nominations – the most ever for the company. The tribute during the 15th edition of the June 7-17 Bologna Festival will include a retrospective spotlight of some of Participant’s most significant narrative and documentary features.

“We are proud to celebrate the common path and common mission of both Biografilm and Participant by encouraging audiences to be conscious consumers,” said Biografilm chief Andrea Romeo. He noted that over the years the fest has screened many of Participant’s important titles – documentary and narrative – which “have been very significant” for the event’s identity.

Weyermann said she was “touched and thrilled to be receiving this year’s Make it Real nod from a festival “for which I hold the utmost fondness and respect.”