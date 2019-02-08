×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Participant Media, Diane Weyermann to be Honored by Italy’s Biografilm Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Diane Weyermann'Countdown to Zero' Film Photocall at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France - 16 May 2010
CREDIT: James Mccauley/REX/Shutterstock

Italy’s Biografilm Festival, the unique event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives, will pay special tribute to Participant Media this year and in particular to Diane Weyermann, head of the company’s documentary film and television unit.

Weyermann will receive the fest’s Make it Real Award, honoring excellence in producing, which last year went to producer Simon Chin (“Searching for Sugarman,” “Man on Wire.”)

Participant has had a banner year with such acclaimed, award-winning films as “Green Book,” “RBG” and “Roma, all of which collectively earned a total 17 Oscar nominations – the most ever for the company. The tribute during the 15th edition of the June 7-17 Bologna Festival will include a retrospective spotlight of some of Participant’s most significant narrative and documentary features.

“We are proud to celebrate the common path and common mission of both Biografilm and Participant by encouraging audiences to be conscious consumers,” said Biografilm chief Andrea Romeo. He noted that over the years the fest has screened many of Participant’s important titles – documentary and narrative – which “have been very significant” for the event’s identity.

Weyermann said she was “touched and thrilled to be receiving this year’s Make it Real nod from a festival “for which I hold the utmost fondness and respect.”

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Diane Weyermann'Countdown to Zero' Film Photocall

    Participant Media, Diane Weyermann to be Honored by Italy's Biografilm Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italy’s Biografilm Festival, the unique event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives, will pay special tribute to Participant Media this year and in particular to Diane Weyermann, head of the company’s documentary film and television unit. Weyermann will receive the fest’s Make it Real Award, honoring excellence in producing, which last year went [...]

  • Sigourney Weaver Margaret Qualley

    Sigourney Weaver, Margaret Qualley to Star in 'My Salinger Year' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley are set to co-star in “My Salinger Year,” the big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller, which will be directed by Oscar-nominated Canadian director Philippe Falardeau. Memento Films International (“Call Me by Your Name”) has come on board to handle international sales and is co-representing the U.S. rights with UTA [...]

  • Lucia MonizLaura Linney and Lucia Moniz

    Berlin: Lucia Moniz To Play Mom Fighting London Social Services in 'Listen' (EXCLUSIVE)

    London-based Portuguese actress Lucia Moniz (“Love Actually”) is attached to star in “Listen,” a drama about a Portuguese couple working in London whose kids are taken away by social services. The timely pic will be directed by Portuguese first-timer Ana Rocha De Sousa.  “Listen” is being co-produced by Paula Vaccaro’s Pinball London and Portugal’s Bando [...]

  • 'By the Grace of God' Review:

    Berlin Film Review: 'By the Grace of God'

    There’s of-the-moment cinema and then there’s on-the-moment cinema, ripped so freshly from the headlines that the filmmaking still bears a few ink smudges. An engrossing, whole-hearted dramatization of the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal behind the ongoing trial of Philippe Barbarin, the Archbishop of Lyon, François Ozon’s “By the Grace of God” doesn’t attempt to hide the in-progress [...]

  • Berlin: Italy's Summerside Intl. Takes from

    Berlin: Italy's Summerside to Sell Danish Family Franchise 'Father of Four' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Italian sales company Summerside Intl. has acquired from Nordisk Film a three-title package of the latest titles in family franchise “Father of Four,” a hit in Denmark, on which they are launching international sales at the EFM. Besides director Martin Miehe-Renard’s 2018 “Father of Four On The Sunny Side” and his 2017 “Father of Four at [...]

  • Harry Bradbeer Enola Holmes

    'Killing Eve' Director to Helm Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary has closed a deal for Harry Bradbeer to direct “Enola Holmes” starring Millie Bobby Brown, sources tell Variety. Insiders also say Jack Thorne will adapt the script, which is based on the Nancy Springer book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries.” Brown will also produce through her PCMA Productions banner. The book series began with [...]

  • Jay Baruchel Talks About His Deep

    Jay Baruchel Talks About His Deep Connection to 'How to Train Your Dragon'

    After three feature-length movies, 118 TV episodes and four short films, Jay Baruchel is seemingly finished voicing hero Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III in “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which hits U.S. theaters Feb. 22. Known for his comedy roles, the Canadian actor will also show off his dramatic side this year in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad