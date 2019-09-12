×

Participant Extends David Linde's Contract as CEO

Dave McNary

David Linde
Participant has extended David Linde’s contract as chief executive officer with a multi-year deal, four years after the veteran executive joined the company.

Participant founder Jeff Skoll, who launched the company as Participant Media in 2004, made the announcement Thursday.

“David has done an exceptional job taking Participant to new heights the last four years,” Skoll said. “He possesses a rare combination of entertainment industry acumen, keen artistic sensibility, and a true passion to make a difference in the world through storytelling. I am grateful for his dedicated partnership and thrilled to be working with David for many years to come.”

Linde has overseen two best picture Academy Award winners — “Green Book” and “Spotlight” — along with two best foreign-language Oscars for “Roma” and “A Fantastic Woman.” He’s hired chief impact officer Holly Gordon and expanded the company’s content approach to include episodic television series and digital short form video through the acquisition of SoulPancake. The company dropped “media” from its name last week at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Since joining Participant, I’ve had the amazing opportunity of working with some of the most inspiring artists, thought-leaders, change-makers and professionals in our — or any — industry, all unified toward achieving a common goal: to create real-world change through the power of storytelling,” Linde said. “I’m incredibly grateful to Jeff’s passion and commitment and to his continued trust in me in helping carry out his vision of lasting impact.”

Linde had been chairman of Universal Pictures prior to joining Participant. He had also held posts at Miramax, Good Machine and Focus Features.

