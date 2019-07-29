×

‘Parasite’ Award-Winning Korean Film Pulled From China Festival

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Parasite
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” this year’s Palme d’Or winner, was cancelled from screening Sunday as the closing film for China’s FIRST Film Festival for “technical reasons,” making it the fifth festival film to run into trouble with Chinese censors this year.

Parasite” is a violent, dark comedy about class conflict and greed that tells the story of a destitute family’s growing involvement with a very wealthy one. The first title from South Korea to ever nab the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, it had been scheduled as the closing film for the ten-day festival in Xining, Qinghai province, which seeks to support new talent by focusing on Chinese directors’ first and second films.

Festival organizers put out a statement on their official social media account the night before stating, “The closing screening of ‘Parasite originally scheduled for July 28 has been cancelled for technical reasons.” They offered their “sincere apologies for the inconvenience” without providing further details. 

Related

China has had tense diplomatic relations with South Korea for the past couple of years, since the Korean government agreed to the instalation of a U.S.-owned anti-missile system. That was followed by a de facto ban on the import of Korean film and TV shows. No Korean films have had a theatrical release in China for two years, and most Chinese film festivals have avoided selecting Korean titles.

This new pattern of last minute cancellations began at the Berlin film festival in February, where China yanked Zhang Yimou’s hotly anticipated Cultural Revolution-era film “One Second” and Hong Kong director Derek Tsang’s youth drama “Better Days.”

Then at Cannes in May, the team behind the art house title “Summer of Changsha” ran into trouble for screening the film in the Un Certain Regard selection without the necessary “dragon seal” of government pre-approval. In June, Huayi Brothers’ patriotic war epic “The Eight Hundred” was pulled from its premiere as the opening film of the Shanghai International Film Festival. Its nationwide theatrical release was also cancelled.

A rash of other Chinese films have also been pulled from the summer box office line-up, including comedy “The Last Wish” and martial arts flick “The Hidden Sword.” As Chinese censors kick into overdrive to pave the way for October’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, even a distasteful adjective used a film title has become grounds for moving the film to another, less sensitive time.

Chinese audiences are getting fed up.

“If you could solve this ‘technical problem,’ you’ll get a Nobel Prize,” quipped one commenter on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, while another griped: “By 2021, our technology will be even more backward.”

Another asked: “Why can’t you just directly say it’s because of content reasons? Trying to cover it up like this just makes people feel ridiculous and sad.”

Intriguingly, one of the most popular comments below a top news item about the cancellation expressed sympathy for protestors in Hong Kong, where residents are in the midst of the territory’s largest ever mass protests against closer ties with the mainland, specifically via a controversial extradition bill that would subject people there to China’s opaque Communist Party-controlled court system.

“I understand Hong Kong,” read one comment liked nearly a thousand times, although balanced information about the protests has been entirely scrubbed from the highly-censored Chinese Internet. Below, others agreed. “I used to fight with my Hong Kong friend when he stood on high and ridiculed mainlanders, mostly just to save face. But now thinking about how we can’t even see an award-winning film from an Asian director, we deserve those taunts!”

More Film

  • The Red Sea Diving Resort

    Film Review: 'The Red Sea Diving Resort'

    “There’s so much to see and do in Arous,” read the brochure for a Sudanese vacation spot where visitors could go scuba diving amid reefs “made famous by Jacques-Yves Cousteau and Hans Hass.” Never mind that Sudan was in a state of civil war, and no place for tourists in the early 1980s. European tourists [...]

  • Legendary Logo

    Colony Capital Looking at Investment Deal With Wanda's Legendary (Report)

    U.S. financier Colony Capital may be in negotiations to buy a minority share stake in Legendary Entertainment. The Hollywood production company behind “Godzilla” and “Pacific Rim” is owned by China’s Wanda group. Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Colony had held talks with Wanda. It reported that Colony may use a new fund, Colony Media Partners [...]

  • Richard A. Fox Dead: The Former

    Richard A. Fox, Former NATO President and Fox Theaters Founder, Dies at 90

    Richard A. Fox, a theater owner who founded the Fox Theater chain and a former president of NATO, died Wednesday. He was 90. After founding Fox Theaters in 1957, Fox spent more than three decades growing his company, eventually expanding to twenty-five locations with more than one-hundred screens and over 1000 employees. At its peak, [...]

  • On location of Columbia Pictures' ONCE

    'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood': Let's Talk About...That Ending (Column)

    (Warning: This column contains major spoilers about the ending of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” Read at your own risk.) I want to talk about the ending of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” starting around the moment the Manson family shows up on Cielo Drive, and…well, okay, we’ll get into it in a bit. So [...]

  • Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill

    Film Review: 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

    “For every minute you remain angry, you give up sixty seconds of peace of mind,” wrote Ralph Waldo Emerson — though he reckoned without the Angry Birds making a virtue of that trade. Peace of any kind is in short supply in “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” another breathless, frenetic cartoon escapade derived from the [...]

  • Disney

    Disney Smashes Own Global Box Office Record

    Disney hit a major box office milestone, crossing the all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio. After this weekend, the company has surpassed $7.67 billion worldwide, smashing the benchmark previously set by Disney in 2016 with $7.61 billion. Also this weekend, Disney became the first studio to hit the $5 billion mark [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'The Mask' at 25: Why the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz Hit Was the 'Deadpool' of Its Time

    When Jerry Evans was hired to choreograph the blockbuster superhero comedy “The Mask,” which celebrates its 25th anniversary Monday, he was surprised when director Chuck Russell informed him he was secretly making a musical. “I said, ‘Secretly?” recalled Evans, adding that Russell admitted that “I haven’t told anybody other than you and my producer. We’ll [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad