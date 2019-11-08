×
Film News Roundup: Seventh ‘Paranormal Activity’ Set for 2021 Release

paranormal-activity-1
CREDIT: Courtesy of Blumhouse Productions

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount sets a 2021 release for the next “Paranormal Activity,” Roland Emmerich is honored and Vincent D’Onofrio has a new role as Jerry Falwell.

RELEASE DATES

The seventh “Paranormal Activity” movie has been scheduled for release on March 19, 2021.

Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos announced the untitled project in June during the studio’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona. Plot details are also under wraps.

The franchise was launched with 2007’s “Paranormal Activity,” a micro-budget film about a young couple who had who moved to a new house in San Diego and are terrorized by a demon. The movie went on to enormously profitable with $193 million in worldwide grosses.

Paramount also has set a Sept. 24, 2021, release date for its “My Little Pony” movie.

HONORS

The Visual Effects Society has named Roland Emmerich as the next recipient of the VES Visionary Award.

He will be honored at the 18th Annual VES Awards on Jan. 29 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in recognition of his “inspired vision and distinctive ability to harness craft and technology in creating epic cinematic experiences.”

“Roland Emmerich has been at the forefront of utilizing visual effects to tell remarkable stories that transfix audiences and create new worlds,” said Mike Chambers, VES board chair. “Roland has a unique ability to harness emerging technology to bring his expansive visions to life and he has made an indelible mark in the world of filmed entertainment. For this and more, we are honored to award him with the prestigious VES Visionary Award.”

CASTINGS

Vincent D’Onofrio and Cherry Jones have joined the cast of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” as Jerry Falwell and Tammy Faye Bakker’s mother, respectively.

Michael Showalter is directing the film from a script by Abe Sylvia. Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield star as real-life televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The film is based on Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary of the same name.

