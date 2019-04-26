×
Paramount Moving Ahead on ‘Rugrats’ Movie With ‘Wimpy Kid’ Director

Dave McNary

Rugrats. Nickeoldeon Animation Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Paramount has hired family film specialist David Bowers as the director of its upcoming live-action/CG “Rugrats” movie.

Bowers directed the second, third and fourth “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” movies (“Rodrick Rules,” “Dog Days” and “The Long Haul”). He also directed the animated movies “Astro Boy” and “Flushed Away.”

Producers are Brian Robbins, series creator Gabor Csupo and Karen Rosenfelt. “Rugrats” is being produced through the studio’s Paramount Players division. Paramount has set a Jan. 29, 2021 release date.

“Rugrats” is based on animated children’s television series created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain for Nickelodeon. The show, which first aired in 1991, ran for nine seasons with 176 episodes and focused on the comic adventures of a group of toddlers including Tommy, Chuckie, twins Phil and Lil, and Angelica. The studio released three animated “Rugrats” movies between 1998 and 2003.

The script for the movie was written by David A. Goodman, who had gained notice over the past two years as president of the Writers Guild of America West. “Rugrats” is part of Paramount’s recent efforts to revive library titles as movies, including the upcoming “Dora the Explorer” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” movies.

Bowers is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Newhouse Porter.

 

