Paramount Pictures Names Mary Daily Co-President of Marketing, Distribution With Marc Weinstock

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Marc Weinstock Mary Daily Paramount
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

Paramount Pictures has promoted Mary Daily, the current international marketing and home entertainment head, to co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution.

Daily will join incoming co-president Marc Weinstock in the role. Variety previously, exclusively reported that Weinstock, former president of Annapurna Films, would be coming to the storied Hollywood lot to replace David Sameth. Both executives will report to Paramount CEO and chairman Jim Gianopulos.

Weinstock and Daily will be responsible for the design, development and implementation of all marketing, advertising and distribution strategies for the studio’s theatrical releases. Sameth is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the studio said, and Weinstock will assume his role on Feb. 25.

“Marc is an incredibly talented and savvy marketer who has been instrumental in many of the most successful and memorable marketing campaigns in recent film history,” said Gianopulos, adding that Daily “has an exemplary record in global marketing and, in addition, stellar achievements in the international arena. In just a year, she has completely transformed our international marketing efforts by delivering terrific campaigns that have translated into our box office results.”

Daily has been at Paramount since 2017, and has worked on campaigns for “A Quiet Place,” “Bumblebee” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” the highest grosser in the history of the Tom Cruise franchise.

A seasoned entertainment executive, Daily has worked in Hollywood roles including in home entertainment for 20th Century Fox,, where she worked on campaigns for “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Deadpool” and the “X-Men” franchise.

  Marc Weinstock Mary Daily Paramount

    Paramount Pictures has promoted Mary Daily, the current international marketing and home entertainment head, to co-president of worldwide marketing and distribution. Daily will join incoming co-president Marc Weinstock in the role. Variety previously, exclusively reported that Weinstock, former president of Annapurna Films, would be coming to the storied Hollywood lot to replace David Sameth. Both [...]

