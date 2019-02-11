Paramount Developing ‘Kill Them All’ Graphic Novel

Paramount Pictures is developing Kyle Starks’ graphic novel “Kill Them All” and has set the action project up with “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” producers Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec.

The story, first published in 2015, centers on a betrayed murderess seeking revenge who partners up with a hard drinking former cop wants his job back. They have to fight their way through 15 floors of criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, and accountants in a Miami high rise. Elizabeth Raposo and Jon Gonda will oversee the project for Paramount.

James Coyne has been hired by Paramount to adapt “Kill Them All.” The project reunites Coyne with the studio, where he sold his action sci-fi pitch “Cascade.” Coyne previously worked on “Treasure Island” and “Sherlock Holmes 3” for Warner Bros.

Paramount has spy thriller “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan set to release on Sept. 18, 2020. Akiva Goldsman is a producer of “Without Remorse” with Jordan, Appelbaum, and Nemec. “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” director Stefano Sollima is directing from a script by Taylor Sheridan. Paramount is also planning to make a “Rainbow Six” movie with Jordan starring and producing.

Appelbaum and Nemec previously wrote and produced “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” for Paramount. They are repped by WME. Coyne is repped by Gersh and Kaplan/Perrone.