Paramount Chief Jim Gianopulos Unveils Diversity Initiative

Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos has announced that all studio productions will be required to complete a plan to enhance diversity.

Wednesday’s reveal follows Paramount’s commitment to participating in Time’s Up and Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s 4% Challenge. The name is derived from women having directed only 4% of the country’s top grossing movies over the past decade. The initiative is part of the TimesUpx2 campaign to double the number of women in leadership positions.

“We recognize that we are on a journey, and we haven’t yet reached our destination,” Gianopulos said. “To continue to build on our commitment, as part of the development and green light process, our productions will be required to complete a plan designed to enhance access and opportunities for groups historically underrepresented in the media industry. Special attention will be paid to our storylines, our talent in front of and behind the camera, our vendors, and our shooting locations.”

Gianopulos also said when a project is completed by the studio, the production team will report their results to a newly formed content creation council to develop metrics, establish benchmarks, and ensure ongoing accountability. “As an organization, we hope this is a big step toward progress by showing that we are committed to doing better each and every day,” Gianopulos said.