×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Paramount Buys Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish Cop Comedy

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Hemsworth Tiffany Haddish
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount wins a Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish project, “Wallflower” gets bought, Valeria Cotto gets cast and Roger Corman receives an honor.

ACQUISITIONS

Paramount Pictures has bought worldwide rights to “Down Under Cover,” a buddy comedy starring Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish in a deal worth an estimated $40 million.

Paramount came out on top of the auction conducted by CAA and Filmnation at the Cannes Film Festival. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Miramax and STX were also in the running.

Producers include Hemsworth and Haddish along with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, and Thematic Entertainment partners John Finemore, James Hoppe and Ben Grayson.

Hemsworth will play a detective who goes undercover to crack a series of casino heists in which the suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers. Haddish will portray his partner. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Related

****

Passion River Films has acquired North American rights to “Wallflower,” a narrative feature film based on true-life events known as the 2006 Capitol Hill Massacre in Seattle.

The massacre was committed by 28-year-old Kyle Aaron Huff, who entered a rave after-party and opened fire, killing six and wounding two. He then killed himself as he was being confronted by police.

The cast includes Atsuko Okatsuka as illustrator Strobe Rainbow, while Conner Marx plays the raffish Pied Piper of the rave scene, who reaches out repeatedly to the alienated man, played by David Call.

CASTING

Valeria Cotto of “The Florida Project” has joined the independent film “Crushed It!,” currently filming in Los Angeles and the South Bay Area.

The film centers on a skateboarder played by Nikita Orlov who moves out to Los Angeles to live with his older brother, portrayed by Tip Scarry. He dreams of becoming a professional skater and gets sidetracked when he meets a young woman played by newcomer Mara Michelle. Cotto will be playing the younger sister in the film, which also stars Cole Carter, Brandon Hollman, Kamilla Alnes and Ellie Patrikios.

Alexander Garcia is directing from his own screenplay and is producing under his Multi-Valence productions banner alongside producing partner Anne Stimac, Chad Fernandez, Eric Sandoval, Ellie Patrikios and Michael Abrams. Cotto is repped by the Michael Abrams Group.

HONORS

The Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles is honoring Roger Corman and Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir.

The duo will be feted on June 13 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nir, the CEO of Keshet Media Group, has been named the recipient of the IFF Visionary Award and Corman will received the IFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

Corman has credits on more than 400 titles including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Wild Angels,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Death Race 2000” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.” The 33rd Israel Film Festival will take place Nov. 12-26.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Mortal Kombat

    New 'Mortal Kombat' Movie to Hit Theaters in 2021

    Warner Bros. has dated its new “Mortal Kombat” movie for March 5, 2021, with James Wan producing and Simon McQuoid directing. “Mortal Kombat” will do battle on its opening date with Sony Pictures’ fantasy adventure “Masters of the Universe,” which Noah Centineo will lead as the Most Powerful Man in the Universe. Pre-production on “Mortal [...]

  • 'Beanpole' Review: Exceptionally Crafted, Devastating Postwar

    Cannes Film Review: 'Beanpole'

    The first sounds, over the black of the opening titles, are of tiny, gasping breaths catching in a throat. It could be a death rattle or an asthma attack or the last throes of a strangulation, but it is undoubtedly a human in distress. And it’s a very close analog for how “Beanpole,” the slow, [...]

  • APA Chief Jim Gosnell Blasts Writers

    APA Chief Jim Gosnell Blasts Writers Guild in Wake of Verve Defection

    APA topper Jim Gosnell slammed the Writers Guild of America’s leaders in the wake of rival agency Verve signing the WGA’s Code of Conduct. The blistering statement, released Friday, underlines the anger that agents are feeling toward their ex-clients, who were required to fire their agents a month ago. In it, Gosnell accused the guild’s [...]

  • '5B' Review: Conventional But Stirring AIDS

    Cannes Film Review: '5B'

    “It was a wonderful place where you could go to die — but it doesn’t take away from the fact that they died.” This is how one interviewee describes 5B, the trailblazing San Francisco hospital ward that pioneered a more humane method of nursing AIDS sufferers during the epidemic’s paranoid 1980s zenith, affording terminal patients [...]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Stock Jumps on Report of CBS Offer to Buy Starz

    Shares of Lionsgate have jumped nearly 15% in the wake of a report that CBS Corp. has made an informal, $5 billion bid for the company’s Starz cable network. Lionsgate stock surged $2 to close at $15.60 in Friday trading on the New York Stock Exchange, then gained another 10 cents in after-hours trading. According [...]

  • MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,'

    MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,' Steps Up Production Activity (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming service MUBI — whose first production, transgender love story “Port Authority” from first-time director Danielle Lessovitz, is in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard — is stepping up film production activity. It now has plans for a 10-picture slate, including a film from French director Rachel Lang. MUBI has boarded Lang’s “Mon Legionnaire,” her follow-up to [...]

  • Papicha

    'Papicha' Producers Join Forces to Launch Investment Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

    After collaborating on Mounia Meddour’s 2019 Un Certain Regard title “Papicha,” High Sea Production and Tribus P have joined forces with CG Cinema to launch an investment fund, Dock, which is dedicated to financing and co-financing director-driven film and TV content for the international market. Patrick André at High Sea, Charles Gillibert at CG Cinema [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad