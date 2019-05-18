Film News Roundup: Paramount Buys Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish Cop Comedy

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount wins a Chris Hemsworth-Tiffany Haddish project, “Wallflower” gets bought, Valeria Cotto gets cast and Roger Corman receives an honor.

ACQUISITIONS



Paramount Pictures has bought worldwide rights to “Down Under Cover,” a buddy comedy starring Chris Hemsworth and Tiffany Haddish in a deal worth an estimated $40 million.

Paramount came out on top of the auction conducted by CAA and Filmnation at the Cannes Film Festival. Lionsgate, Sony, Netflix, Miramax and STX were also in the running.

Producers include Hemsworth and Haddish along with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, and Thematic Entertainment partners John Finemore, James Hoppe and Ben Grayson.

Hemsworth will play a detective who goes undercover to crack a series of casino heists in which the suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers. Haddish will portray his partner. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

****

Passion River Films has acquired North American rights to “Wallflower,” a narrative feature film based on true-life events known as the 2006 Capitol Hill Massacre in Seattle.

The massacre was committed by 28-year-old Kyle Aaron Huff, who entered a rave after-party and opened fire, killing six and wounding two. He then killed himself as he was being confronted by police.

The cast includes Atsuko Okatsuka as illustrator Strobe Rainbow, while Conner Marx plays the raffish Pied Piper of the rave scene, who reaches out repeatedly to the alienated man, played by David Call.

CASTING

Valeria Cotto of “The Florida Project” has joined the independent film “Crushed It!,” currently filming in Los Angeles and the South Bay Area.

The film centers on a skateboarder played by Nikita Orlov who moves out to Los Angeles to live with his older brother, portrayed by Tip Scarry. He dreams of becoming a professional skater and gets sidetracked when he meets a young woman played by newcomer Mara Michelle. Cotto will be playing the younger sister in the film, which also stars Cole Carter, Brandon Hollman, Kamilla Alnes and Ellie Patrikios.

Alexander Garcia is directing from his own screenplay and is producing under his Multi-Valence productions banner alongside producing partner Anne Stimac, Chad Fernandez, Eric Sandoval, Ellie Patrikios and Michael Abrams. Cotto is repped by the Michael Abrams Group.

HONORS

The Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles is honoring Roger Corman and Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir.

The duo will be feted on June 13 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Nir, the CEO of Keshet Media Group, has been named the recipient of the IFF Visionary Award and Corman will received the IFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

Corman has credits on more than 400 titles including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “The Wild Angels,” “The Pit and the Pendulum,” “Death Race 2000” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.” The 33rd Israel Film Festival will take place Nov. 12-26.