Paramount, Blumhouse Announce Seventh ‘Paranormal Activity’ Movie

Paramount Pictures and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse are teaming on a seventh “Paranormal Activity” movie.

Paramount chief Jim Gianopulos announced the untitled project Wednesday during the studio’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona. Plot details are also under wraps.

The franchise was launched with 2007’s “Paranormal Activity,” a micro-budget film about a young couple who had who moved to a new house in San Diego and are terrorized by a demon. “Paranormal Activity,” directed by Oren Peli, was enormously profitable with $193 million in worldwide grosses.

The six films have grossed $400 million in North America and $890 million worldwide. The most recent was 2015’s “Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension,” which was the lowest grossing entry in the franchise with $18.3 million domestically and $78.9 million worldwide on a budget of $10 million.

After breaking out as a producer on the original film, Blum’s name has become synonymous with all things horror as the filmmaker launched terrifying franchises including “Insidious,” “Sinister,” “Ouija” and “Purge.” Blum has received nominations for the Academy Award for best picture for producing Whiplash,” “Get Out,” and “BlacKkKlansman.”