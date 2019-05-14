Paradigm Hires Ashley Hanley, Promotes Trio to Agent in New York

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired Ashley Hanley as a talent agent, and promoted three New York-based trainees to agent: Valerie Champeau (talent), Katelyn Dougherty (book publishing) and Rachel Ellicott (theatre, lit and content).

Hanley will be based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. Clients include Sinqua Walls, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Yvette Monreal, Tracy Ifeachor and Darren Mann. She joins from APA.

“We are committed to growing the next generation of agents and are proud to announce the promotion of three new agents based in our New York office,” said Scott Metzger, co-head of talent at Paradigm. “Valerie Champeau, Katelyn Dougherty and Rachel Ellicott have displayed an outstanding commitment to the artists we represent in Talent, Book Publishing and Theatre Lit & Content.”

“Ashley Hanley brings an incredible track record of discovering and nurturing talent across all formats,” he added. “We welcome Ashley to the team and congratulate our new agents on their well-deserved promotions.”

Champeau joined Paradigm in 2015. Her roster of clients include Austin Crute (“Booksmart,” Netflix’s “Daybreak”) and Jacob Tobia, whose debut memoir “Sissy: A Coming-Of-Gender Story” is in development with Legendary TV and Michael Lannan.

Dougherty joined Paradigm in 2011. Her clients include Emmy Award winner Tim McKeon, dietitian-nutritionist Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, pop culture commentator Jill Gutowitz, podcaster Jeffrey Masters, Wattpad sensation Katarina E. Tonks, and writing duo Aimee Garcia & AJ Mendez.

Ellicott joined Paradigm in 2015 and is focused on signing the next generation of theatre artists. Her clients include director Sherri Eden Barber; composers/lyricists Keith Harrison, Laura Nicole Harrison, Billy Recce, Tor Hyams, and Lisa St. Lou; playwrights Laura Zlatos, Josh Wilder, Matt Cox and Lekethia Dalcoe; and mentalist Vinny DePonto.