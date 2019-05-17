‘Papicha’ Producers Join Forces to Launch Investment Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

After collaborating on Mounia Meddour’s 2019 Un Certain Regard title “Papicha,” High Sea Production and Tribus P have joined forces with CG Cinema to launch an investment fund, Dock, which is dedicated to financing and co-financing director-driven film and TV content for the international market.

Patrick André at High Sea, Charles Gillibert at CG Cinema and Paul-Dominique Vacharasinthu at Tribus P Films will work together to co-finance four to five films as well as three series or other formats per year during the next five years. The fund’s committee will include André, Gillibert, Vacharasinthu and investors. The fund will be open to international third-party productions that are not set up at High Sea Production, CG Cinéma or Tribus P.

Dock’s first slate of projects include Alex Carvalho’s “La salamandre,” inspired by Jean-Christophe Rufin’s novel and set in Brazil. The movie will star Marina Fois, Jesuita Barbosa and Laetitia Dosch. Also in the lineup is a series about Napoleon Bonaparte, for which no other details are available. Rounding out the slate is “Eugenie Grandet,” author-turned-director Marc Dugain’s follow-up from “The Royal Exchange,” is inspired by Honoré de Balzac and stars Olivier Gourmet, Joséphine Japy and Valérie Bonneton.

At CG Cinema, Gillibert is producing “Bergman Island” with Rodrigo Teixeira at RT Features. The film is Mia Hansen-Love’s English-language debut and stars Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska. CG Cinema is also producing Leos Carax’s “Annette,” a musical romance drama with Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.