‘The Christmas Gift,’ ‘Guaxuma,’ ‘King Wah’ Win Top Awards at Palm Springs ShortFest

The Palm Springs International ShortFest wrapped Sunday with top prizes going to “The Christmas Gift,” directed by Bogdan Muresanu, for best of the festival, Nara Normande’s “Guaxuma” for best international short and Horatio Baltz’s “King Wah (I Think I Love You)” for best North American short.
The festival is the largest shorts-focused event in North America, screening 369 films during the festival as well as 5,600 in the film market. Juried award winners of some categories are qualified to enter the shorts categories for the Oscars.
Best U.S. short went to “Manila is Full of Men Named Boy,” by Andrew Stephen Lee, while Best animated short went to “Dani” directed by Lizzy Hogenson.
Full list of winners below:
JURY AWARDS
BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARD – The Christmas Gift (Romania/Spain), Directed by Bogdan Muresanu
BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT – Guaxuma (Brazil/France), Director Nara Normande
BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT – King Wah (I Think I Love You) (USA), Director Horatio Baltz
BEST U.S. SHORT – Manila is Full of Men Named Boy (USA/Philippines), Director Andrew Stephen Lee
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Dani (USA), Director Lizzy Hogenson
Special Mention:
Caterpillarplasty (Canada), Director David Barlow-Krelina
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES (Awarded by the International Jury)
Summer Hit (Germany), Director Berthold Wahjudi
BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER (Awarded by the International Jury)
Youth (Egypt/USA), Director Farida Zahran
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT (Awarded by the Documentary Jury)
Inferno (Australia/Mexico), Director Patrick Fileti
Special Mention:
Brother, Move On (Switzerland/India), Director Antshi von Moos
STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS
BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT (Awarded by the Animation Jury)
Nosis (Germany), Director Vincenz Neuhaus
Special Mention:
Wild Love (France), Directors Paul Autric, Quentin Camus, Léa Georges, Maryka Laudet, Zoé Sottiaux, Corentin Yvergniaux
BEST STUDENT LIVE-ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES (Awarded by the Student Jury)
A Little Break (France), Director Louise Groult
Special Mention:
What Do You Know About the Water and the Moon (China), Director Jian Luo
BEST STUDENT LIVE-ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER (Awarded by the Student Jury)
Night Swim (USA), Director Victoria Rivera
Special Mention:
Sir Thomas (Israel), Director Raanan Fogel, Michael Amir
BEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY SHORT (Awarded by the Documentary Jury)
Seeds of Deceit (Netherlands), Director Miriam Guttmann
ADDITIONAL PRIZES
VIMEO STAFF PICK AWARD – The Culture (Norway), Director Ernst De Geer
BRIDGING THE BORDERS AWARD PRESENTED BY CINEMA WITHOUT BORDERS – Ahmed’s Song (France), Director Foued Mansour
Special Mention:
Green (USA), Director Suzanne Andrews Correa
FUTURE FILMMAKER AWARD – Winner received a $1,000 cash prize. Honors a non-student filmmaker whose work demonstrates that they are poised to take a significant next step in their career.
sometimes, i think about dying (USA), Director Stefanie Abel Horowitz
Special Mention:
Magnetic Harvest (France), Director Marine Levéel
BEST EMERGING STUDENT FILMMAKER – Stone Age (Switzerland), Director Lou Rambert Preiss
Special Mention:
Truck Slut (USA), Director Ryan Craver
YOUTH JURY AWARDS –
KIDS’ CHOICE (Ages 13 and under)
All In Good Time (Ireland), Director Bonnie Dempsey
Special Mention:
Goldie (USA), Director Emily Brundige
YOUNG CINEASTES (Ages 14-17)
Ale y Yose (USA), Director Erin Semine Kökdil
Special Mention:
Something About Alex (Netherlands), Director Reinout Hellenthal