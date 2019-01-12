‘Shoplifters’ Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year.
The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries.
Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Schlesinger Documentary Award for first- or second-time documentary filmmakers; CV Cine Award for the best Ibero-American film; and the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the Foreign Language Oscar submissions program.
This year, the festival also had a new honor, the Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award, named for actor and magician Ricky Jay and in honor of a film made by a master filmmaker that exemplifies a pioneering spirit in furthering the language of storytelling and the magic of cinema. Finally, the GoE Bridging the Borders Award, presented by Cinema Without Borders, honors the film that is most successful in bringing the people of our world closer together.
The audience awards for best narrative feature and best documentary feature will be announced Sunday, Jan. 13.
View the full winners list below.
Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature
TBA on Sunday, January 13
Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature
TBA on Sunday, January 13
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Shoplifters” (Japan), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film
Marcello Fonte from “Dogman” (Italy)
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film
Joanna Kulig from “Cold War” (Poland)
New Voices/New Visions Award
“Sofia” (France/Qatar), directed by Meryem Benm’Barek
Honorable Mention: “Saf” (Turkey), directed by Ali Vatansever
The John Schlesinger Award
“Ghost Fleet” (USA), directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron
Honorable Mention: “Bathtubs Over Broadway” (USA), directed by Dava Whisenant
CV Cine Award
“Carmen & Lola” (Spain), directed by Arantxa Echevarria
Honorable Mention: “The Chambermaid” (Mexico/USA), directed by Lila Avilés
Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award
“Dead Pigs” (China), directed by Cathy Yan
GoE Bridging the Borders Award
“Eldorado” (Switzerland), directed by Markus Imhoof
Youth Jury Award
“What Will People Say” (Norway/Germany/Sweden), directed by Iram Haq