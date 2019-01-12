×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Shoplifters’ Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gaga Communications

The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year.

The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries.

Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from first- and second-time directors; Schlesinger Documentary Award for first- or second-time documentary filmmakers; CV Cine Award for the best Ibero-American film; and the FIPRESCI Prize for films in the Foreign Language Oscar submissions program.

This year, the festival also had a new honor, the Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award, named for actor and magician Ricky Jay and in honor of a film made by a master filmmaker that exemplifies a pioneering spirit in furthering the language of storytelling and the magic of cinema. Finally, the GoE Bridging the Borders Award, presented by Cinema Without Borders, honors the film that is most successful in bringing the people of our world closer together.

The audience awards for best narrative feature and best documentary feature will be announced Sunday, Jan. 13.

Related

View the full winners list below.

Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature

TBA on Sunday, January 13

Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature

TBA on Sunday, January 13

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

Shoplifters” (Japan), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film

Marcello Fonte from “Dogman” (Italy)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film

Joanna Kulig from “Cold War” (Poland)

New Voices/New Visions Award

“Sofia” (France/Qatar), directed by Meryem Benm’Barek

Honorable Mention: “Saf” (Turkey), directed by Ali Vatansever

The John Schlesinger Award

“Ghost Fleet” (USA), directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron

Honorable Mention: “Bathtubs Over Broadway” (USA), directed by Dava Whisenant

CV Cine Award

“Carmen & Lola” (Spain), directed by Arantxa Echevarria

Honorable Mention: “The Chambermaid” (Mexico/USA), directed by Lila Avilés

Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award

“Dead Pigs” (China), directed by Cathy Yan

GoE Bridging the Borders Award

“Eldorado” (Switzerland), directed by Markus Imhoof

Youth Jury Award

“What Will People Say” (Norway/Germany/Sweden), directed by Iram Haq

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival Winners:

    'Shoplifters' Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

    The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year. The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries. Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from [...]

  • Jo Andres and Steve BuscemiSony Pictures

    Jo Andres, Filmmaker and Wife to Steve Buscemi, Dies at 64

    Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi’s wife of 31 years and a prominent filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64. Buscemi was photographed participating in her funeral, which included a wicker casket, Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York. Buscemi’s “Big Lebowski” co-star, John Turturro, and his cousin, “Sopranos” star Aida Turturro, were seen paying visits to the [...]

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    'The Upside' Likely to Become STX Films' First No. 1 Debut

    There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.” The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut [...]

  • The Kid Who Would Be King

    Film Review: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

    A likable enough, Amblin-esque update to the classic Arthurian legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is hardly the first time a group of adolescents have saved England from supernatural harm in a Joe Cornish movie. That said, much of the attitude and originality that drew fans to the irreverent writer-director’s inner-city alien-invasion debut, “Attack [...]

  • Coming to America

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America 2' Draws Craig Brewer to Direct

    In  today’s film news roundup, “Coming to America 2” gets a director, Quincy Jones and James Blum get an honor and production begins on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-Will Ferrell’s comedy-drama “Downhill.” DIRECTOR ATTACHED Paramount Pictures has hired “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer to direct its sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America.” [...]

  • Roma

    A Way for Netflix to Add to Its Bottom Line: Include Theaters in the Mix (Guest Column)

    Is it possible to disrupt yourself? That’s a question that’s been on my mind a lot as Netflix, hoping to court filmmakers and garner awards recognition for them, has stumbled, reluctantly, haltingly into exclusive theatrical distribution. Film festivals and the streaming company have traded barbs, Netflix has suggested that movie theaters are killing cinema, pundits [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad