Palm Springs Festival to Honor Antonio Banderas for ‘Pain and Glory’

Dave McNary

Antonio Banderas Pain and Glory
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is honoring Antonio Banderas with its International Star Award for his work in “Pain and Glory.”

The festival will present Banderas with the award on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13.

Banderas stars in “Pain and Glory” as film director who has seen better days. He won the best actor award in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film premiered.

“Throughout his career Antonio Banderas has garnered international acclaim and world recognition from his memorable performances,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In his latest film ‘Pain and Glory,’ Antonio Banderas gives another deeply moving performance as aging film director Salvador Mallo going through a creative crisis as he reflects on the choices he’s made throughout his life.”

Past recipients of the International Star Award include Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan. He joins previously announced honorees Jennifer Lopez (Spotlight Award), Joaquin Phoenix (Chairman’s Award), Martin Scorsese (Sonny Bono Visionary Award), Charlize Theron (International Star Award) and Renée Zellweger (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress).

“Pain and Glory” is the eighth film in which Banderas has collaborated with writer/director Pedro Almodóvar, starting with “Labyrinth of Passion” and followed by “Matador,” “Law of Desire,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!,” “La Piel Que Habito” (The Skin I Live In) and “I’m So Excited.” He’s received Golden Globe nominations for “Evita,” “The Mask of Zorro” and “And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.”

