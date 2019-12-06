×
Palm Springs Festival to Honor Laura Dern With Career Achievement Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Dave McNary

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival has selected Laura Dern as the recipient of its Career Achievement Award.

Dern will be honored at the festival awards gala on Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The festival runs Jan. 2-13.

Laura Dern is one of the most outstanding and talented actresses of her generation. Over her 40-year acting career she has brought to the screen so many memorable performances including three from this year alone in ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Little Women’ and ‘Marriage Story,’” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “In ‘Marriage Story’ she gives yet another career defining and effortless performance as a successful lawyer leading her client through a divorce from her husband.”

Past recipients of the Career Achievement Award include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.

Dern was recently honored with the Actress Tribute at the IFP Gotham Awards where “Marriage Story” won best feature, best actor for Adam Driver, best screenplay and the audience award.

Dern has been nominated for Academy Awards for “Rambling Rose” and “Wild.” She was honored as best supporting actress for her work in both “Little Women” and “Marriage Story” at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Renata Klein in the first season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

In 2017 she established Jaywalker Pictures, a Los Angeles-based production company founded with partner Jayme Lemons. She also serves on the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors.

