‘Paddington’ Producers to Bring Pippi Longstocking to the Big Screen

Pippi Longstocking is coming to the big screen. Studiocanal and Heyday Films, who partnered on the successful “Paddington” features, have joined forces with the Astrid Lindgren Company to work up the project.

Longstocking, with her iconic red hair, freckles, strength and free spirit, is the main character in an eponymous series of children’s books by legendary Swedish author Lindgren. Pippi is the strongest girl in the world and totally independent. She is also generous and kind, and she loves to have fun, qualities the producers said are more relevant than ever.

The first three Pippi chapter books were published from 1945 to 1948, followed by three short stories and a number of picture book adaptations. They have been translated into 77 languages and sold more than 65 million copies.

“In David Heyman, with his impressive track record of bringing great literary works to the screen, together with Studiocanal, we are confident that we have found a team that can understand and appreciate the full value of Pippi Longstocking and develop films that capture both the playfulness and the gravity in my grandmother’s works,” said Nils Nyman, Lindgren’s grandson and CEO of Astrid Lindgren Film.

David Heyman, producer of the Harry Potter movies, added: “Pippi has endured and inspired families everywhere through her life-force, strength of character and her irrepressible joie de vivre. Astrid Lindgren’s books have been translated around the globe for many years – a testament to her vision, which we are determined to honor with a new film.”

Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison will also produce for Heyday. Additional collaborations between Studiocanal and Heyday include Marc Munden’s “The Secret Garden,” which is in post-production, and the “Paddington” animated television series shooting in London.

“It’s a real pleasure to work again with David Heyman and the team at Heyday, bringing Pippi to audiences around the world,” said Studiocanal CEO Didier Lupfer and EVP of international production and acquisitions Ron Halpern. “Pippi will play to the imaginations of adults and children alike, and we are so delighted to bring her beautifully enduring stories to life.”