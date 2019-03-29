×

‘Overwhelmed’ Beyonce and Jay-Z Preach LGBTQ Acceptance in GLAAD Awards Speech

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Taking a significant stand for acceptance and support of LGBTQIA people of color, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted GLAAD Media’s Vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Each a cultural monolith in their own right, the husband and wife team dubbed “the most powerful black people in the country” by presenter Lena Waithe used the platform to rally Americans to protect their friends, family and children and love them “in their truest form,” said Beyonce.

Emotions ran high in the international ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, as Waithe and fellow presenters helped contextualize the value of Mr. and Mrs. Carter’s endorsement of queer identities.

Trans writer and director Janet Mock spoke of the significance of her casting in Jay-Z’s music video for “Family Feud,” in which director Ave DuVernay envisioned her as an architect of a new America, far in the future, where a woman like her held a seat at a table of power.

“It was a vital intervention to a worldwide audience that LGBQ people are worth being seen, heard and affirmed,” said Mock, wiping away tears.

Related

HIV activist Morris Singletary asked an audience including Gwyneth Paltrow and emerging singer Lizzo to imagine “if the world was one big Jay-Z and Beyonce concert? What a wonderful world this would be.” He said the inclusive nature of their shows see black and white, gay and straight fans celebrating alongside each other in a safe space. He also praised Beyonce’s famous, tireless work ethic as an inspiration for his own fight against HIV.

Beyonce’s former, longtime stylist Ty Hunter spoke of their meeting at Houston’s Galleria Mall in 1999, when her mother and Destiny’s Child style director Tina Knowles plucked him from retail and employed him on the girl group’s world tour.

Hunter said the couple was not in the room on Thursday “for attention, they are here because they believe in acceptance.” Hunter thanked Beyonce for teaching him never to compare himself to anyone else, and in an emotional moment, thanked Jay-Z for being a straight man “comfortable in his damn skin” who accepted him, and “lets other straight men know that this is the way to go.”

When finally taking the stage, Jay spoke first about his mother Gloria, herself a GLAAD Award recipient last May. On his latest album, specifically the track “Smile,” Jay shared her lifelong struggle to conceal her lesbianism in favor of her children and her culture.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian. Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate. Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he raps on the track. In the room, Mr. Carter said he was was “following in her footsteps of spreading love and acceptance,” and thanked his mom for allowing him to tell her story.

In her introduction, Waithe perhaps said it best. She said “4:44” was an instant classic, but “Smile” made the work “revolutionary.” She called the song “a modern-day negro spiritual, reminding those in hiding there is still time to make their way to freedom.”

A flustered Beyonce took the mic and admitted to being “overwhelmed” by the outpouring from Mock and her fellow presenters.

“We are here to promote love for every human being,” Beyonce said. She encouraged the room to look first to friends and family.

“Let’s tell them they are loved, tell them they are beautiful, speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Film

  • Beyonce Jay-Z

    'Overwhelmed' Beyonce and Jay-Z Preach LGBTQ Acceptance in GLAAD Awards Speech

    Taking a significant stand for acceptance and support of LGBTQIA people of color, pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z accepted GLAAD Media’s Vanguard award on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Each a cultural monolith in their own right, the husband and wife team dubbed “the most powerful black people in the country” by presenter Lena Waithe [...]

  • FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well

    FilMart: ‘Idol,’ ‘No Mercy’ Sell Well for Korea’s Finecut

    This month’s FilMart rights market in Hong Kong was a busy one for South Korean indie sales house Finecut. It completed multiple license deals. Berlinale Panorama title “Idol” was acquired by New Select for Japan and Apex Success Global for Taiwan. Directed by indie sensation Lee Su-jin (“Han Gong-ju”,) the neo-noir thriller sees the story [...]

  • The Last

    Film Review: 'The Last'

    In August 2018, Jakiw Palij — a former concentration camp guard identified as “the last known World War II Nazi living in the U.S.” — was deported to his homeland, fully 15 years after a federal court had stripped him of his citizenship. No country, not even Germany, wanted to accept him, and so he [...]

  • Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His

    Guillermo Del Toro Turns to His Past With 'Scary Stories' Footage

    Guillermo del Toro delved deep into his past Thursday to explain the profound hold that “Scary Stories in the Dark” has on him. “I basically was roaming through a bookstore, in San Antonio, Texas,” he said at a Hollywood event to launch the movie’s teaser trailer. “I was in my early teens, and I came [...]

  • Marielle Heller Can You Ever Forgive

    AFI Receives $350,000 Grant for Study of Gender Parity in Film

    The American Film Institute has received a $350,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for a study on gender parity in the history of American film. The study has been named for director Lloyd Bacon’s lost 1928 film, “Women They Talk About,” a comedy starring Irene Rich and Audrey Ferris that was released [...]

  • Justin Theroux Pierce Brosnan

    Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan Join A24's 'False Positive'

    Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan have joined Ilana Glazer in A24’s latest horror film, “False Positive.” Zainab Jah, Gretchen Mol, Sophia Bush, and Josh Hamilton have also joined the ensemble cast. The pic is Glazer’s first film role following the end of her Comedy Central series “Broad City,” which wraps after five seasons on Thursday [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex

    SAG-AFTRA Backs Bill Banning Digital Sex Scenes Without Performer Consent

    SAG-AFTRA is supporting California Senate Bill 564, which bans the creation and dissemination of digitally created sex scenes and nude performances without consent. The legislation was introduced by Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) with input from SAG-AFTRA — in order to enhance performers’ protections when they are involved in sex scenes and their rights to control [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad