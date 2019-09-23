×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Outsider Takes World Sales on ‘Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Submerged
CREDIT: Outsider Pictures

SAN SEBASTIAN  — Paul Hudson’s Outsider Pictures has acquired world sales rights to“Submergible” (Submerged) a narco capsule-sub-set drama thriller from Ecuador’s Alfredo León León who debuted with an original prisoner-of-war drama, “Open Wound.”

Written by Daniela Granja Nuñez and Alfredo León León, “Submerged” is produced out of Ecuador by León León’s Boom en Cuadro and Carnaval Cine, whose Arturo Yépez and Sebastián Cordero whose credits include “Such is Life in the Tropics.”

Colombia’s Proyección Films co-produces. Yépez, Cordero León León and Colombia’s Simón Beltrán, Diego Bustamante and Juan Pablo Solano serve as producers, Natalia Rojas as executive producer.

Taking the spectator inside the world of the narco-submarine, predominantly used by the Colombian drug cartels to move drugs to Mexico and ultimately the U.S., the “plucked from the headlines thriller,” as Hudson describes it, features a star Latino cast of Natalia Reyes (“Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Birds of Passage”), Leynar Gómez (“Narcos”), José Restrepo (“Club de Cuervos,” “The Ballad of Hugo Sánchez”) and Carlos Valencia (“Ratas, Ratones, Rateros”).

Related

“‘Submerged’ is a unique piece of cinema not commonly seen in Latin America. Its story sheds light on one of the darkest, unknown truths of the drug business. Natalia Reyes’ and her fellow actors performances make it a must watch thriller,”

“Drug traffickers seek pawns to do their bidding in trafficking drugs. They prey on desperate people who want to provide for their families, cannot find jobs, are gullible to some scam, succumb to their greediness, or sometimes are merely just trying to survive,” León León commented.

He added: “‘Submerged’ is a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience first hand what thousands of Latin American fishermen go through by being forced or tricked into a dangerous job. They are drug mules at sea.”

Variety has had exclusive access to some stills from the film.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • La-mala-familia

    Javi Tasio Talks ECAM Incubator Title ‘La Mala Familia’

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Via their BRBR collective, filmmakers Nacho A. Villar and Luis Rojo have directed award winning music videos, and commercias. Now they’ll make the leap to features with “La Mala Familia,” a gritty urban drama set in the outskirts of Madrid. Variety spoke with the film’s producer, Javi Tasio, who developed this project at ECAM’s [...]

  • Submerged

    Outsider Takes World Sales on ‘Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — Paul Hudson’s Outsider Pictures has acquired world sales rights to“Submergible” (Submerged) a narco capsule-sub-set drama thriller from Ecuador’s Alfredo León León who debuted with an original prisoner-of-war drama, “Open Wound.” Written by Daniela Granja Nuñez and Alfredo León León, “Submerged” is produced out of Ecuador by León León’s Boom en Cuadro and [...]

  • Charlie-Chaplin-and-Horse-Roy-Export-Co

    Carmen Chaplin to Direct ‘Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — Director-producer-actress Carmen Chaplin is set to direct “Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World,” a theatrical documentary feature which will add a hardly-explored new facet to the creator of the Tramp, one of the most iconic cinema characters in popular consciousness, plumbing Chaplin’s Romani roots and heritage. Marking the first time that [...]

  • Incitement

    'Incitement' Wins Ophir Award for Best Picture, Becomes Israel's Oscar Submission

    “Incitement” was the best-picture winner at Israel’s Ophir Awards on Sunday night, automatically becoming the country’s choice to vie for the international feature film Oscar. The winning film, a drama about the period leading up to the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist in 1995, had its global premiere at [...]

  • LargoAI

    LargoAI Wins Inaugural San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Swiss artificial intelligence and data analytics company LargoAI won Sunday’s first-ever San Sebastian Film Festival Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge. LargoAI’s software provides data-driven filmmaking strategies, similar to those used by major VOD platforms which aggregate and often horde their own user-driven data. From early in the screenwriting process through development and [...]

  • MARIANA-RONDÓN-MARITÉ-UGÁS

    FiGa Snags 'Contactado,' By The Team Behind San Sebastian Winner 'Pelo Malo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sandro Fiorin’s FiGa Films has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Contactado,” the upcoming feature by Sudaca Films’ Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón, the duo behind San Sebastian 2013 Golden Shell winner, “Pelo Malo.” The Sudaca partners are attending San Sebastian to pitch Rondón-helmed project “Zafari” at the 8th Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum. Directed by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad