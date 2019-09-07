Outsider, Strand, Take Tim Blake Nelson Starrer ‘Sequestrada’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Outsider Pictures, with Strand Releasing, has acquired North American rights to Sabrina McCormick’s “Sequestrada,” starring Tim Blake Nelson and Gretchen Mol.

The deal was struck by Paul Hudson, president of Outsider Pictures, and Miguel Govea, along with Brett Walker, of Alief, as world sales consultants for the filmmakers.

Outsider and Strand will give “Sequestrada” a theatrical run in select cities starting with Los Angeles and New York on Nov. 15. A VOD and DVD release follows on Dec. 17.

“Sequestrada” marks the debut feature of McCormick, a climate change expert and producer who credits include segments of the Emmy-winning Showtime series “The Year of Living Dangerously.” She co-directs and co-writes with Soopum Sohn (“Island to Island”).

It introduces Kamodjara Xipaia as the 13-year-old daughter of an Arara chieftain who is captured by sex traffickers. Her only hope of rescue is the American banker (Blake Nelson) behind the construction of the massive dam which is destroying her people.

The film was shot on location and incorporates the experiences of non-indigenous non-professional actors featured in the film and is based on real-life events, such as the construction of the Amazon’s Belo Monte Dam.

“Sequestrada” world premiered early this year in the Panorama strand of the Beijing Film Festival.

Alief’s third original feature, “Zana,” receives it world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in the Discovery Section on Saturday Sept. 7. On Thursday, Alief announced it had sold remake rights to “The Whistler” to producer Elizabeth Avellan (“Spy Kids,” “Predators,” “Desperado”).