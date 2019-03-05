×
Other Music Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Jem Aswad

While the words “legendary” and “record store” may fall together a bit oddly for some, one that truly lived up to the billing was New York’s Other Music, which closed in June of 2016 after more than 20 years in business. Renowned for the kind of fringe and hard-to-find and next-big-thing music that its name suggests — this writer (who eulogized the store at the time of its closing) bought the first Strokes EP there on consignment in 2000 — the store was known and revered by music-heads all over the world; it was the epicenter of several local scenes, its employees included members of Animal Collective, Anti-Pop Consortium and multiple DJs and future industry executives.

Next month, a Kickstarter-funded documentary on the store is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place from April 24 through May 5. The film, directed by Rob Hatch-Miller and Puloma Basu, has been in the works since the time of the store’s closing and details the role the store played in the New York City music scene that it helped to spawn and incubate, featuring interviews with local-bred heroes like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, TV on the Radio, The National and Vampire Weekend as well as Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore and actor/musician Jason Schwartzman.

Today, the filmmakers launched a Kickstarter campaign to coincide with Tribeca’s announcement, with a goal of reaching $20,000 within 30 days. While the initial round of funding raised more than $75,000 and allowed the filmmakers to complete a rough cut that got them into Tribeca, the new round will allow them to complete and promote it.

“After the world premiere at Tribeca we’ll be taking Other Music to other film festivals across the US and around the world, and looking for distribution partners to bring the movie to an even wider audience,” the filmmakers promise on their Kickstarter page, which also lists rewards for donors.

